Ex-NFL Player Ryan Shazier Called “Liar And Cheater” By Wife That Stood By His Side During Severe Spinal Injury

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is taking a very public “L.” The former NFL player’s wife took to social media to expose his cheating ways, and what is extra salty is that she stood by his side when it mattered most.

In a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Michelle Shazier, wife of Ryan, unloaded on him for finding text messages showing his infidelity.

Michelle Shazier (R) wife of former NFL player Ryan (L) unloaded on him for finding text messages showing his infidelity.

“A person that loves his family… this is what they do to their family …THE WIFE.. that has been there for him since Day 1!” Michelle wrote in the caption. “Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore. You can have it. I deserve better. This is Ryan… he’s a liar and a cheater!”

Caught Out There

The post contained different slides of screenshots from his text messaging with another woman and what can be described as flirting with a woman who lives in Columbus, Ohio. Shazier lets her know he was also in Columbus during that time, and what is displayed is a setup for a potential sneaky linkup.

Ryan stated to TMZ about the revelations, “Michelle and I have been living apart and are currently separated. As we work through what comes next for our family, I ask for privacy and prayers.”

Shazier had a career-ending injury while a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers during a Monday Night Football game on Dec. 4, 2017. He made a hit against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone that left him paralyzed. Shazier dived headfirst on a routine play to tackle the wide receiver running across the field. However, when he made contact and crumpled to the ground, his lower back had a sharp, burning sensation.

Family Ties

He couldn’t feel his legs and was paralyzed from the waist down and cared for at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Doctors told his parents he had a 20 percent chance of walking again. During that time, Shazier said his mind was only on his wife and family.

“I just took my mind off what was going on at the time and focused on my family, Shazier said on his podcast “Don’t Call It A Comeback” late last year. “Trying to make sure my wife was happy and trying to get a dog I just brought home.”

Shazier is just another man who got caught up, but the impact of his wife being there during one of the darkest times in his life doesn’t bode well in the court of public opinion.