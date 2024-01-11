Rising Tennis Star Chris Eubanks Signs With J Lindeberg, Bringing A Fashion and Talent Infusion To American Men’s Tennis

Christopher Eubanks is a rising star in the tennis world, and as he continues to climb the tennis hierarchy, his fame and fortune continue to grow.

The Atlanta native recently registered a huge win when he became the face of a popular sports clothing brand.

Eubanks, who is currently in Melbourne, Australia, for the start of the Australian Open, is now the first male tennis player to sign with J Lindeberg, a sports clothing brand that specializes in clothing and accessories for tennis, golf, and ski clothing, polo shirts, training clothes, jackets, suits, and shirts.

“It is extremely enticing to be one of the only faces of a particular brand,” Eubanks told Forbes. “It allows for you to really see the growth of that brand and feel a sense of pride when you’re watching it grow, which is quite a unique opportunity. Not many players get the chance to be the face of a brand in the beginning and I am really excited about that opportunity.” Chris Eubanks Is Looking To Crack Top 20

Eubanks, currently ATP’s No. 34 ranked player in singles will be able to do what many athletes wish they could do, which is have one of the biggest platforms to express their fashion sense.

Coming from Atlanta, his style is something that is heavily influenced by the hip-hop culture that pervades the city, and for Eubanks to be one of the only Black male pro tennis athletes, being able to influence tennis culture through fashion is only going to help usher in new trends in tennis.

But it’s not just some of his favorite jackets and pants off the court that compelled him. He gets to don some stylish pieces on the court as he competes against some of the best on the highest stages of tennis.

What Is J Lindeberg?

J Lindeberg is fresh to the tennis world as a sports brand, entering the tennis scene in 2022, and they have picked a rising star to bring their tennis division to the forefront of the sport’s apparel.

As a clothing brand in general, they are well accepted, establishing themselves as a standout luxury brand after their creation in 1997.

Since then they’ve grown to become a well-known company, and their fashion and style attracts more fans and athletes.

“That’s one of the things that made JL stand out so much,” Eubanks said. “I had seen some of the golf line but had no idea how heavily entrenched in the world of fashion they are. I was honestly blown away.”

Eubanks described how the type of material that J Lindeberg puts out is consistent with the type of clothing that he is comfortable with while competing.

Forbes quoted him as saying: “Typically, I like to keep the shorts pretty classic but love some creativity on my shirts. It’s very important to me that the shirts are breathable and absorb sweat well and I think JL has already done a fantastic job of meeting everything that I could want.”

Eubanks was recently knocked out of the ATP Auckland Classic, getting eliminated in the first round as he struggled through competition with a muscle injury, according to ESPN.

He will be looking to get back on track for the Australian Open, but regardless of what happens Eubanks has found his home with J Lindeberg.

“Then when I met the team, and I saw how much passion everything has for this partnership, I knew it was the right decision.”