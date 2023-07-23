Rap Video Shot In FAMU Locker Room Puts The Football Program On Pause

Note to all rap artists with aspirations to film music videos within the athletics facilities of Florida A&M University: Check your lyrics and get the proper paperwork, because failure to do so could delay the program. Rap artist Real Boston Richey is now an example of what not to do when preparing for a collegiate football season.

The 2023 XXL Freshman class member filmed a video for his song “Send A Blitz” where Richey and more are wearing Rattlers football gear, including helmets, in the locker room at Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse.

The Tallahassee rapper was undoubtedly looking to pay homage and brand the HBCU based in his hometown. However, with explicit lyrics, the university took a dramatic stand against the video.

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons suspends all football-related activities after Real Boston Richey shot a music video in the FAMU locker room. 😳



When Showing Love Goes Wrong

“As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach, I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice,” FAMU football coach Willie Simmons posted on social media. “It’s a privilege to wear the Orange and Green, and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us. “They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continued to make Rattler Nation proud.”

Although FAMU will participate as scheduled in SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, their five-day-a-week offseason routine of conditioning, weight training, and drills is suspended.

Ironically, the rapper, real name Jalen Taheen Foster, performed at FAMU’s homecoming last season, but even a local rap star needs to get permission. The school has numerous corporate partnerships and sponsors, like four-time NBA champion LeBron James and Nike. The school must be mindful of how the brand is portrayed, so permission is required to utilize the officially licensed athletic gear and facilities.

Quick Turnaround

The music video was distributed on Friday on the rapper’s YouTube channel after a shoot that reportedly happened 24 hours before its release. An investigation is underway to figure out how the music video was done, and a team meeting is set for Monday to find more details.

However, on Saturday, coach Simmons told The Tallahassee Democrat that it’s “too premature” to discuss further potential fallout until “we have a better understanding,” of how access was given to the locker room and the licensed university apparel.

Our Vaughn Wilson explains the relationship rapper Real Boston Richey had with FAMU and Tallahassee before the controversial video shoot



“We are trying to talk to the right people to do everything not only to cover ourselves, but the young man [rapper Real Boston Richey] in the video,” Simmons said to The Tallahassee Democrat. “There are some legal issues [with the release of the video].”

For all rappers: get permission and check your content before representing your local HBCU.