Quinton “Rampage” Jackson Is “Single Like The Last Pringle,” And UFC Fighter Maycee Barber Is On His Radar

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is not one to hold his tongue, and when it comes to his romantic interests, he has no filter. Recently, in an interview with The MMA Hour, the fighter-turned-actor let the world know his relationship status and put a feeler out there for a guest who was just on the show.

“Yeah, I’m single like a last pringle!… I do my thing, but I ain’t got no girl,” said Jackson.

The 45-year-old, Memphis native then focused on UFC flyweight star Maycee “The Future” Barber, who appeared on the same show before him.

On The Prowl

“Ah, she’s a UFC star?” Jackson asked. “What’s she got going on? What’s up with her? She might be too young for me, for sure! I don’t go no further than 21. Twenty-one’s my cutoff.”

Barber is 25, so she makes Jackson’s cut and is also on the rise, riding a five-fight win streak. The Colorado native is coming off a sensational TKO win over Amanda Ribas at UFC on ABC 5 in late June. The victory earned her a Performance of the Night bonus for the fighter discovered through Dana White’s Contender Series.

She is now setting her sights on potentially facing former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade or ex-title challenger Lauren Murphy.

“We have several names in mind, and it will be interesting to see,” Barber told MMA Junkie Radio. “I like the Lauren Murphy fight, she’s ranked one above me. I like the idea of fighting Jessica Andrade. I like the idea of those kind of fights. They’re right there in the rankings. It really just depends on what the UFC thinks and what we want to do together. We’ll figure it out.”

Who Wants The Rampage?

Jackson is seeking to extend his combat sports career. On the show, he said he wants to return to competition in 2023 with the MMA promotion, United Fight League, for which he is a brand ambassador. He wants to fight again in December, a first since his last event, a loss to Fedor Emelianenko in 2019.

“So this is what I’m thinking… I really want to promote the UFL, and so I would like to do a warm-up fight in the UFL and see where that goes, and I still want to do a boxing match before I get too old. I’m 45 now, and I want to get that boxing match out of the way before I get too old,” Jackson said on The MMA Hour.

With the opportunities plentiful for aging fighters, “Rampage” should have no problem finding a fight, but whether he will get with Maycee Barber remains a mystery.