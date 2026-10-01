‘They Win The World Series Or Something?’: Padres Owner Kwanza Jones Shocks Fans By Dancing With Star Fernado Tatis Following Wild Card Series Win

When Kwanza Jones and her billionaire investor husband, José E. Feliciano led an investor group that purchased the San Diego Padres for an MLB-record valuation of $3.9 billion, her press conference at Petco Park back in August, was every indication that a new culture was coming to San Diego baseball.

She also promised a championship sooner rather than later under their leadership. On Wednesday, the Padres swept the Cubs out of the playoffs in the National League Wild Card Series with an 8-0 blowout in Game 1 and a 4-1 victory in the Game 2, to advance to the NLCS.

Padres Owner Kwanza Jones Dances With Fernando Tatis In Locker Room After Wild Card Win

Jones showed the city what kind of celebration they can expect if that World Series happens this season. The first Black majority owner in MLB history danced with Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. in the locker room after the Padres clinched their spot in the NLDS.

Padres owner Kwanza Jones dances with star player Fernando Tatis during locker room celebration, after San Diego eliminated the Chicago Cubs 2-0 to advance to NLCS against the L.A. Dodgers. (Screenshot/Instagram FOS)

Tatis and Jones were both wearing protective goggles, and as the champagne flowed Tatis bounced around with a lit cigar in his mouth and Jones was right there with him getting her groove on.

Fans reacted to the clip of Jones and her $340M star player celebrating the Wild Card series win. They acknowledged the Padres’ success, and Jones’ energy, but not everyone felt the first round victory required such a celebration.

“New Padres owner Kwanza Jones danced with Fernando Tatis Jr. in the locker room after the Padres clinched their spot in the NLDS,” above the clip on X.

“a whole new clubhouse dynamic,” one supportive fan said.

“we’ll see what kind of dance theyre doing after playing the dodgers,” another fan replied, quickly dampening the feel good story.

“Did they win the World Series or something?” expressed another fan who felt Jones’ Wild Card series celebrationw as a bit over the top.

“Celebrating like this after winning a WC series is crazy,” one netizen quipped.

To which own fan noted “Mfs hate seeing blk folks happy”

“It’s cringy,” another fan commented.

Jones warned the baseball world that they came here to stir things up and do everything in their power to support the team in winning its first championship. While her husband is recognized as holding the bank book, Jones is the heart and soul of the operation.

“This woman LOVES BASEball. Love this For The Padres,” the son of MLB legend Gary Sheffield tweeted.

Jones’ infectious energy and unprecedented ownership swag was an immediate hit at her introductory press conference after buying the team.

Jones took over the presser for her soft-spoken husband and delivered an introduction for the ages, culminating in a guarantee that the Padres will break the World Series curse under Jones and her team’s leadership.

“So you all might be wondering, how does this work,” as she pointed to her husband. “I can not even express it. It’s very difficult for me to sit in my seat … but I simply wanted to say thank you. What happens, no one succeeds alone. We are not where we are without each other.’ “Without the leadership, baseball operations, the players, the coaches, the community, without the fans, the front office and back office, the reporters, the press and the media,” she continued. “We need each other, and that’s what Joe and I have built together … have built a life on understanding that it is together. We are all in.” “We take it as a baseline, that in everything everyone does you’re all in. And for the Padres we are…absolutely committed to this organization. And we’re gonna win. We’re gonna win it all. We hope sooner than later,” Jones added. Looks like San Diego baseball is moving away from the laid back, indifferent perception its had for years. Kwanza Jones wants her team turning up, having fun, winning games and stealing some of the LA Dodgers’ spotlight. It would be a great building block for Jones’ tenure if the Padres were the team that stopped L.A. from winning its third World Series in a row this season.