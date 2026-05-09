“Don’t Sweep This Under The Carpet” | 20-Year-Old Female World Cup Soccer Hopeful Accused Of Repeatedly Violating 14-Year-Old Boy

A now 20-year-old World Cup soccer hopeful is being accused of a heinous crime. Oteta Kristina Kitiona, who was part of the Samoan national team’s failed attempt to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, is being accused of taking advantage of a 14-year-old boy multiple times.

The illegal sexual act allegedly took place at the alleged victim’s home in Bluffdale, Utah, in 2024. At the time, Kitiona, was 19. She’s being accused of engaging in unlawful activity with the minor over a six-month stretch prior to leaving for college. Per court documents the alleged victim claims Kitiona would come to his home “two to three times a week” to have sex with him between the months of June and October 2024.

NEW: Oteta Kristina Kitiona, 20, is facing criminal charges in Bluffdale over allegations she had repeated sexual encounters with a 14-year-old boy in 2024, when she was 19.



Police allege the encounters occurred multiple times a week over a six-month period at the teen’s home.… pic.twitter.com/WYC6dpCDAf — Next Brief (@nextbrief) May 8, 2026

Relationship Allegedly Paused Then Picked Back Up

Court documents also state that while things stopped briefly as Kitiona attended Bellevue College in Washington State, things picked back up when she returned back to the area about four weeks later. The victim also alleges that Kitiona also sent him multiple pictures of her where he claims “she was head to toe, naked.”

The victim also alleges that Kitiona even urged him to send nudes of himself in the shower and other places around the house. The sticking point in the matter is the state of Utah’s age of consent is 18, making the alleged victim four years under that age.

Scandal as female World Cup soccer player is accused by police of raping baby-faced boy, 14, up to 'three times a week'.



Oteta Kristina Kitiona, now 20, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the minor in Utah over a six month period in 2024.https://t.co/ZwDOI2lTpJ — Dalton (@DaltonReport) May 7, 2026

Charges Levied Against Kitiona

Kitiona is charged with distributing material harmful to a minor and three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor while under the age of 21. She was levied with the charges just two months after she took to the field for the Samoan national women’s soccer side during their World Cup qualifying campaign in February.

Kitiona has not been arrested but has been summoned to appear in court on June 6 to defend herself against the three charges that have been levied.

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans leave their varying opinions via social media.

“Don’t sweep this under the carpet, let her also face the law just like every other male players have,” a fan mentioned.

“She faces serious charges, this isn’t just a crime. It’s sickening,” another fan quipped.

“‘Women are always the victims’” crowd has entered the chat… and immediately left. Turns out predators come in all genders. Crazy how fast the script gets flipped,” a fan spewed.

“It’s in Utah. The boy is probably Mormon and got caught,” a fan said.

“Getting her groove back, may get her jailed, allegedly!!!” another fan said.



Oteta Kristina Kitiona, who was part of the Samoan national team’s failed attempt to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, is being accused of r*ping a 14-year-old boy multiple times. (Getty Images)

Things don’t look good for Kitiona, and she will start to learn her fate beginning June 6.