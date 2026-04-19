‘Brazil Has Legends But Oscar Is The Sport And The Smile’ | Basketball Legend Oscar ‘Holy Hand’ Schmidt Passes At Age 68

The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend. On Friday Brazilian hoops legend Oscar Schmidt passed away at age 68, and his reps released a statement about his death from brain cancer.

“With courage, dignity and resilience … while remaining a role model of determination, generosity and love of life. Oscar leaves a legacy that transcends sport and inspires generations of athletes and admirers in Brazil and worldwide.”

In a country known for soccer legends like Pelé, Ronaldo, Ronaldhino, Neymar Jr. and Marta, Schmidt carried the basketball mantle for soccer-rich country. The Basketball Hall of Famer was a magician on the court, known for such exceptional three-point shooting he earned the nickname “Mao Santa (Holy Hand).

Brazilian legend & FIBA Hall of Famer Oscar Schmidt has passed away at the age of 68.



Rest in peace “Holy Hand” 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ndf45cweFE — FIBA Basketball (@FIBA) April 17, 2026

Schmidt Sets Records And Leads Brazil To Upset Of United States

Although the 6-foot-8 sniper never played in the NBA he was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in the 1984 draft. He declined to play for them in order to keep his international eligibility because at the time NBA players couldn’t play in international competitions at the time.

His legacy, transcends sport and continues to inspire generations of athletes and fans in Brazil and around the world. That was never more obvious than in 1987 when Schmidt led his native Brazil team to a 120-115 win over the United States in Pan-American Games.

Schmidt went for 46 points, and the landmark win also marked the first time the United States lost a home tournament to international competition.

Schmidt also holds the six of the eight highest Olympic Game scoring outputs in history including 55, 46 twice, 45 and 44 twice. He also put in 52 points in another international matchup. Schmidt participated in five Olympics from 1980-96 scoring a record 1,093 points which still stands to this day. The next closest player in Olympic scoring to Schmidt is Australia’s Andrew Gaze with 789 career points.

He topped Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career point total with a tally of 49,737 points for club and country before LeBron James passed them both in 2024.

Tributes From NBA Players And Coaches Pour In

It’s no secret that the late, great Kobe Bryant’s favorite player before Michael Jordan, was the Schmidt, the Brazilian legend. In an interview with the Olympic Channel a few years ago he had this to say.

“I put five players as the best. There’s Michael Jordan obviously, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, LeBron James and then the best of them all… The guy who doesn’t jump, and doesn’t run plays better than anyone else. Larry Bird. These five players wouldn’t lose to anyone if they played together.”

After news of Schmidt’s death, Bird his GOAT had this to say:

“One of the greatest players to ever play the game”

Warriors coach and nine-time NBA champion Steve Kerr piggybacked Bird’s sentiments calling Schmidt “one of the greatest shooters I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Fans Chime In With Tributes

“The way he played basketball is an exemplo. Brazil has legends, but Oscar is the sport and smile. He didn’t like be called “mão santa” because he worked a lot every single day. RIP,” one fan said.

“The greatest player to never play in the NBA. 49,737 career points. A true legend who proved you didn’t need a specific league to be the best in the world. Rest in power, Mão Santa,” another fan said.

“Casuals don’t know much about this cat. One of the realest to ever lace em up! RIP Oscar!,” a fan mentioned.

“Oscar was for sure one of the best players in the world!! Legend!! RIP OSCAR SCHMIDT,” a fan quipped.

“An icon of decency and integrity. He wasn’t only a phenomenal player but also a cultural reference. Rest in power, Mão Santa!,” another fan spewed.

“For us Brazilians, Oscar was an idol, a reference, just like Pelé was in soccer and Ayrton Senna in Formula 1. Sad day for us and for Brazilian basketball,” a fan said.