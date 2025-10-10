“His Team Never Scores So He Panicked’: Orion Kerkering’s Error Doesn’t Blind Phillies Fans To Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner’s Postseason Flop

In baseball, sometimes the wildest things happen. Fans don’t understand the pressure these million-dollar baby ballers are up against, especially in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Phillies have several superstars on their roster, with future Hall of Famer Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber leading the way. The team has been formidable, but hasn’t been to a World Series, since winning in ‘08 and then losing to the NY Yankees in ‘09.

Mookie Betts, Shohei Otani’s Dodgers Eliminate Philadelphia Phillies: How?

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the postseason in heartbreaking fashion, losing to the defending World Series Champion Dodgers in 11 innings in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on a walk-off error by reliever Orion Kerkering.

JT is literally POINTING for Kerkering to throw to 1st. What on earth was he thinking???? 2 outs!!! pic.twitter.com/ORoSxraLyE — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) October 10, 2025

Kerkering bobbled a bases-loaded, two-out comebacker off the bat of Andy Pages. Though he appeared to have plenty of time to shoot the ball to first base for the out, he unfathomably attempted to throw the player out at home. Not sure if he would have been able to throw the runner out anyway, but Kerkering’s throw sailed wide,ensuring that the winning run scored.

Proof That Pro Athletes Choke Under Pressure Too: Kerkering Panicked

Everybody lost their minds when it happened, because you don’t expect a pro athlete to choke in a situation where all you have to do is make the basic play first. Catcher JT Realmuto even pointed for him to throw to first. Bobbling the ball definitely caused most of the problems. He panicked like a Little Leaguer, but whose to judge how such moments affect any player? The mind is complex and unpredictable.

This will go down as one of the worst errors in MLB playoff history, but luckily there wasn’t much at stake other than advancing the game to the 12th inning. The Phillies had not positioned themselves in a position to win the series or the game. The franchise was already down 2-1 to a Dodgers team that flaunts an array of game-changers and record breakers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to Shohei Ohtani.

Victory was not a guarantee with the score tied, even if a 12th inning ever came. Kerkering made a bad play, but that’s all it was. Everyone on that Phillies team had a chance to contribute to a win for the past 11 innings. Their big-boppers continue to lack consistency in these moments, as several fan pointed out on X in response to a post.

“Seems to be a myth floating around that if Kerkering had just thrown to 1st & gotten the batter out, then they would have gone on to win the game & then the series. Nothing could be further from the truth but let’s beat up the kid & give the worn out multi-millionaires a pass,” said one fan. “He panicked after bobbling the ball Jamie. It happens. That play doesn’t bother me as much as Harper’s poor performance all series and half of the lineup being terrible,” added another.

Seems to be a myth floating around that if Kerkering had just thrown to 1st & gotten the batter out, then they would have gone on to win the game & then the series. Nothing could be further from the truth but let's beat up the kid & give the worn out multi-millionaires a pass. — Gary Scott Mendenhall (@MLKisMyHero) October 10, 2025

Fans can be upset with Kerkering’s error and they were.

“A simple mental error like that is inexcusable for a professional athlete,” cried one netizen. Every little leaguer will be asking their coach tomorrow, “ I thought you said throw the ball to first base with 2 outs,” quipped one disgusted fan on X.

But any informed and rational baseball mind knows that he’s not hardly the reason they lost that series.His error was indicative of the lack of leadership and excellence that the team’s top players are supposed to bring to the postseason party. An organizational failure that manager Rob Thomson has to also take the blame for.

Phillies Fans Can’t Blame Orion Kerkering For Loss

After ripping into Kerkering in initial posts shortly after the game ended, even Phillies fans had to get a grip and place the blame where it ultimately belongs.



“He panicked. I feel for him. We shouldn’t have been in that position. Still love my team just mad right now,” said one fan.

“He’s a 24 year old in a high pressure situation….he makes a wrong call. It was the wrong one but where were the hits? Oh they weren’t there! You can’t win games when you don’t have the players making hits!,” added a Phillies fan who blamed the loss on the lack of hitting. “He was probably thinking the top 4 batters for his team can’t hit, won’t hit and still get paid all that coin to be way below the Mendoza line,” said another fan in an attempt to release Kerkinger from all guilt. “He was thinking his team never scores so he panicked,” said another fan critical of the Phillies offense. “Put the light on the high paid guys.”

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner Were Horrible In ALDS Loss To LA Dodgers

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was the only .300 hitter in the National League this season, but bombed in the playoffs, hitting .235 (4-for-17) with no power. Bryce Harper hit .200, collected just four hits with 0 homers or RBI in four games. Imagine if Aaron Judge failed so miserably in such a crucial series. Harper and Schwarber were a combined 1 for 15 with eight strikeouts as the Dodgers leaped out to an insurmountable 2-0 lead. Everyone in the baseball universe knew that the big dogs would have to bring their A+ game against the Dodgers. What they got was a pitiful performance from all, which of course almost guarantees defeat for the Phillies.