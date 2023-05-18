Olympic Runner To Sadly Sell Historic First Medal For His Home Country To Support His Family After Three-Year Doping Ban

Runner Nijel Amos, who won Botswana’s first Olympic medal when he won the 800m silver at the 2012 London Games, says he is now forced to sell it to support his family. Amos made the decision after he received a three-year doping ban in early May.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) banned Nijel Amos for three years, backdated from July 12, 2022, the date of his provisional suspension, until July 11, 2025, for breaching the World Athletics anti-doping rules. His results on and since June 4, 2022, have been disqualified after an out-of-competition test detected a banned metabolite in his urine sample.

After Amos signed an admission, the ban was reduced from four years. He signed the admission on the advice of his legal counsel.

Desperate Acts

“Given the circumstances surrounding the case, my legal team and I saw it fit to take that direction so that I get a reduction on my ban,” Amos said to reporters in Botswana. “At this time, my only investment or pension is the famous 2012 Olympic silver medal.” “I am in touch with different stakeholders, including financial advisers, on how that can sustain me and my family. I met with a team that wants to buy it with a value of 4.5m Botswana pulas ($339,750), but with my documentary coming out on Netflix it could change the value to 7.5 million.”

Amos brought Botswana its first medal of any color at the London Games. The country went on to win a bronze in the men’s 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Amos will be unable to participate in the anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics.

The banned substance found in the 29-year-old’s system was drug GW1516, which alters how the body metabolizes fat. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency, the drug is a health risk to athletes who take it. It was originally synthesized and evaluated for the treatment of obesity, diabetes and other disorders caused by metabolic problems but is now not approved for human use.

Tarnished Legacy

Amos claimed the silver medal in the same race that saw Kenyan runner David Rudisha shatter the world record. At only 18 years old, Amos’ 1:41.73 in the event broke the junior world record and matched British running legend Sebastian “Seb” Coe for the third-fastest time in 800 history, per Runner’s Tribe.

Despite his 2012 Olympic accomplishment for his country, Amos has not won any additional Olympic or world championships medals. However, in July 2019, he clocked a time of 1:41.89, which stood as the fastest in the world since the London Olympic final.

Amos said he plans to return to the track after serving his ban.