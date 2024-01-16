Olympic Air Jordan 6 Blue/White Colorway Returns In Time For Paris 2024

Nothing says elite footwear like classic Jordans. With the Summer Olympics right around the corner in July, the streetwear giant is re-releasing the Olympic Air Jordan 6 with a blue/white colorway. The sneaker will be released on July 20, and was first unveiled for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

FIRST-LOOK: Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Olympic" ⛳ pic.twitter.com/ruIy6xLnQJ — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 9, 2023

Popular sneaker vendors are currently retailing retro versions of the sneaker for $500 to over $1000 online. The upcoming release will retail for $200.

The sneaker is a marvelous mix of white and navy blue color blocking throughout the leather uppers. The tongue logo and lace lock also display traces of red and are finished with an arctic blue outsole. Perfect for air time or just stunting as a habit.

There will be other variations of the Air Jordan 6 dropping ahead of the Olympic edition. The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Oreo” is a new color scheme and will be released in June 2024. In addition, the “Yellow Ochre” Air Jordan 6’s with a yellow and white colorway and even a rumored “Aqua” pair reportedly arriving in October 2024.

Who else is ready for the Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" retro? 🙋 pic.twitter.com/UXRukypxW2 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) December 20, 2023

Dream Team Vibes

The “Olympic” edition Air Jordan 6 also returns to the Dream Team energy that Team USA Basketball used to embody. Representing the country against the globe was once the highest honor, and the sneaker is back in time for this year’s summer game in Paris.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup saw Germany defeat Serbia 83-77 to win its first-ever World Cup championship. Team USA should have medaled, but injuries plagued the team, and overall lackluster performance from stars like Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led to losing three games during the World Cup.

Air Jordan 6 “Olympic” 💙🥵 New release coming for the next 2024 pic.twitter.com/5dQMWvuPXu — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) October 23, 2023

With young NBA stars like Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, and Mikal Bridges on last year’s squad, there is a lack of the Dream Team spirit that made the U.S. team the most feared on the world stage.

The 2020 U.S. Men’s Basketball team, which was led in scoring by Kevin Durant and coached by Gregg Popovich, took home the gold medal with ten NBA players making their Olympic debut.

Michael Jordan played on the 1992 Dream Team and took home the gold medal, electrifying the world with his brand of American competitiveness. The Dream Team won a gold medal in Barcelona, and after the U.S. team’s poor showing at last year’s FIBA tournament, the Dream Team ethos the Air Jordan 6 conveys is a welcome accompaniment.