‘The Culture Is Garbage’: High School Track Star Makes Hand Gesture Costing Team North Carolina State Championship and Sparking Intense Debate

In one of the more bizarre and some would say, unjust decisions made in youth sports, a high school state champion track star’s team was disqualified from winning a high school state championship — held May 13-16 at the Marcus T. Johnson Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro — over an apparently innocent hand gesture he made as he crossed the finish line.

Mallard Creek boys track and field was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct after winning the 4×400 relay in the final event of the day. Had the result stayed, the Mavericks would have won the team state championship. Instead, they remained in second place.



You can read the… pic.twitter.com/fdWIAW1UXT — HighSchoolOT (@HighSchoolOT) May 16, 2026

Nyan Brown & HS Team Stripped Of State Championship For Hand Gesture

Nyan Brown blazed to the finish, putting his Charlotte high school track and field team in position to win the state championship in the boys’ 4×400 relay.

Brown, who was running the anchor leg for Mallard Creek High School Mavericks, had little time to celebrate after crossing the finish line, as he and his team were immediately disqualified. Mallard Creek had its title taken and fell to second overall in the meet.

Mallard Creek Was Warned About Taunting Earlier In Meet

What a tough way to lose the state championship. The punishment seems cruel but allegedly there’s a back story. According to reports, earlier in the meet, the high school team had received a warning for taunting. So, this was not a lone incident.

North Carolina High School Athletic Association commissioner Que Tucker released a statement on the ruling.

“Judgment decisions made by meet officials are done with the full knowledge of NFHS Track & Field Rules as well as rules and expectations of the NCHSAA relative to unsporting behavior and actions. We recognize there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the school community involved.” Social Media Is Split On Decision To Strip Mallard Track & Field Championship

Being stripped of a title in this fashion is an odd occurrence and fans reacted to the heartbreaking story.

Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC was stripped of its third straight Track & Field HS championship when star runner Nyan Brown violated rules for the second time with an illegal hand gesture as he crossed the finish line in the 4X400 meters. The violation dropped the team to second overall. (Screenshot/@ABC)

Some people believe that the punishment didn’t fit the crime and are supportive of the school fighting the decision.

“Heaven forbid that an athlete with adrenalin pumping might celebrate after winning. As pretty much any professional or Olympic athlete does. I guess they should be sad and apologize for finishing first and embarrassing those who came in behind them,” one user said in defense of Brown.

Others believe that it’s a tough lesson to learn for Brown and Mallard about following rules, sportsmanship and discipline, even in the moment.

“Surprise. A talented knucklehead cost his team a championship,” one fan commented on X. “How about showing some humility. Oh wait , kids nowadays don’t know what that is. Look at Shedur Sanders for a PRIME example,” another said in the comments. “I don’t think the school should be allowed to fight it. He knew the rules and was warned once already. It was not anyone else on the team acting this way. It was one person. He knew what he was doing and did it anyway. He cost the team their win. He needs to suffer the consequences of his actions,” “Competition has rules. Athletes who don’t follow them have to live by their choices,” added another netizen keeping with the theme of no compassion. “It’s simple…..obey the rules.., just like in society….oh yeah, wait I forgot!,” said one Facebook user. “The culture is garbage. Can’t he just win gracefully, without showboating? (The answer is no),” quipped one user.

Mallard Creek Plans To Fight Back

Mallard Creek is reportedly preparing to fight back against the decision that has crushed the students, faculty and community.

Mallard Creek principal Dr. Jared Thompson told HighSchoolOT that the school is planning an appeal, and according to WRAL, “The NCHSAA confirmed it has received the letter,” WRAL reported.

It will be a tough win. Officials disqualified Brown and Mallard Creek based on the NFHS’s unsportsmanlike conduct rule. In Sections 4-6 of the NFHS rules, which are followed in all NCHSAA competitions, Article 1 states:

“Unsportsmanlike conduct is behavior that is unethical or dishonorable. It includes, but is not limited to, disrespectfully addressing an official, any flagrant behavior, intentional contact, taunting, criticizing or using profanity directed toward someone. This shall apply to all coaches, contestants and other team/school personnel.”

Is Brown A Victim Or Just A Talented Knucklehead?

Brown’s actions would probably fall under taunting as he was allegedly warned of the rules after winning a prior event. But reports say he was not penalized the first time, despite the fact that he could have been according to the rules. The fact that he then blatantly did it again, no matter how slight his hand gesture was, makes the school’s case less formidable.

“Officials at the event said Mallard Creek had received a warning after Brown flexed toward photographers after winning the 300m hurdles earlier in the day. Brown’s hand gesture was the team’s second violation and resulted in the disqualification, costing the team what would have been their third straight track title.”

One user summed it up with two points.

“1) This is so dumb. 2) They had been warned once already. I don’t care how dumb it is, if you’ve been warned once and do it again you have no one to blame but yourself. Follow the rules.”

Tough lesson to learn. At the wrong time.