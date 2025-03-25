“Keep Coming For My Integrity”: Ex-Wife Of Miami Heat $120M Coach Erik Spoelstra Denies Affair With 24-Year-Old Player Jaime Jaquez Jr.

People just looooooove relationship drama, so it’s not surprising that the rumors surrounding Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife has picked up some steam this week.

Nikki Spoelstra unloaded on Instagram, addressing what she said were fabricated rumors of her allegedly having an affair with Miami Heat second-year forward Jaime Jaquez, Jr.

“Oh, this is gonna be fun,” Nikki said on the Instagram video. “Y’all streets give me way too much power when [expletive] doesn’t go your way in pro sports.

Nikki Spoelstra, ex-wife of NBA coach Erik Spoelstra denies all rumors of an affair with Miami Heat second-year player Jaime Jacquez, Jr. (Getty Images/@nikkisappspo)

“It’s one thing for you sports fanatics to come onto my page after I made a really big life choice and talk crazy and it’s another thing entirely for you to come to my page and harass me and call me crazy names over something — a rumor, a [expletive] story that is 100% flat-out not true.”

Rumors emerged when an individual connected Nikki’s history of frequently reacting and commenting on Jaquez’s social media posts and her previous post about dating men under 25 years old.

A rumor is circulating that Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is hooking up with head coach Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife Nikki.



You can see Nikki Spoelstra frequently liking Jaquez’ post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/UtSZEf3dpm — TMSPN.com (@sportsgossip) March 23, 2025

She’s a real cougar out here, and then rumors surfaced that she was allegedly sleeping with the 24-year-old Jaquez behind her husband’s back and allegedly, his girlfriend’ back. Jaquez also allegedly bought Nikki a $100,000 Porsche convertible and showered her with lavish gifts.

The X post containing the malicious rumor had already reached 5.5 million views in under 24 hours which may have prompted Nikki to address it publicly.

Nikki is under pressure to clean up this mess and she attempted to do so with a rant of her own on X.

“So this little rumor that you sports trolls are going wild about, I would never do that for two main reasons which I actually don’t feel the obligation to explain to you just that it would not happen and it’s not real,” Nikki continued. “And while your story might be entertaining with these plot assumptions, there are so many holes in your story and quite frankly it’s just really bad storytelling.”

Nikki Clears Air With Jaime Jaquez’s GF, Says This Is All “Bad Storytelling”

Nikki, a former Heat dancer, is doing all out damage control, already reaching out to Jaquez’s mother and girlfriend to clear the air.

“So while all of you guys are entertaining yourselves with this fabricating nonsense, I already talked to the girlfriend, I already talked to the mom and the three of us are over here rolling our eyes at all you knuckleheads,” Nikki said. “And the reel that I posted about women in male-dominated fields dating men under 25 because they’re more easily manipulated, it’s a [expletive] joke you guys. Everybody needs to relax. Let’s leave that can of worms right where I left it.”

Clearly any relationship he “allegedly “had with Nikki didn’t improve his hoop skills that much as he’s in the midst of a sophomore slump, averaging just 8.5 points on 41.1% overall shooting and 29.5% from the 3-point line.

The hot shot rookie who averaged 11.9 points on 48.9% overall shooting and 32.2% from beyond the arc is part of the problem surrounding the 10-game losing streak that Miami just snapped by mollywhopping the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday 122-105.

Jaquez went scoreless in six minutes after starting in the previous three games.

Neither Erik Spoesltra nor Jaquez have addressed the rumors, which is interesting.

Nikki Faced Online Harassment When Spo Signed $120M Deal

Nikki and Miami’s championship coach Erik Spoelstra divorced in 2023, following seven years of marriage. They are currently co-parenting their three children — sons Santiago, 6, and Dante, 4, and daughter, Ruby, 2.

Spoelstra strategically waited until after their divorce was announced to sign a record, eight-year contract extension worth roughly $120 million.

Of course, Nikki was the subject of online haters who accused her of “fumbling the bag”, which she also publicly addressed.

“Lol. I’m going to address this comment NOT as it pertains to my personal life choices but as it relates to a general thought process that I believe a lot of people have and that a lot of people have harassed me with over the years,” Nikki, The “Becoming: HER” podcast host, said at the time.

“According to crass, ignorant, uninformed society at large, women can’t ‘win.’ Women can’t be genuinely in love with someone successful. No, they’re pretending and they’re in it for the money. And if a woman chooses to not be with a successful partner, apparently she’s an idiot.”

Why Reach Out To Wife and Mom About A False Story?

We hear you Nikki, but there’s a reason why the marriage didn’t work and you also know how fast online rumors circulate, but if it’s totally false then why even reply to it. Nobody else did. Also why even call Jaquez’ family to dispel any rumors if they are so unfounded and fabricated and comical.

“The three of us are over here rolling our eyes at all of you knuckleheads,” Sapp said on IG.

People really don’t care that much, they just want to be a part of the social media excitement, where fantasy and reality clash everyday and people engage and eat it up.

Usually when someone is lining up a potential love interest, they go heavy on the likes on social media. There have been no reports that Nikki and Jaime were friends or even knew each other prior to social media sleuths creating drama. It is a curious situation though, that we may have not heard the last of.