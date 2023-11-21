Should The NFL Be Ejecting Players For Heat Of The Moment Scuffles? The Refs Need To Take A Chill Pill, Nobody Cares About The Stripes

During Sunday’s New York Giants 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders, tempers flared early and often, as they always do when these two bitter NFC East division rivals lock horns.

Things got very tense when Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell scored a rushing touchdown but with the signal from the ref not definitive Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and other Giants defenders continued to tackle Howell.

As the second-year signal-caller fell to the ground in obvious pain, Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel went over to protect his teammate. That’s when he and Flott got tangled up in a bit of fisticuffs that resulted in both players being ejected.

Being tossed out of the game was a bit much. Both should’ve probably been dealt personal fouls with a second one leading to a disqualification. Classic division rivalries of that manner are always hotly contested and susceptible to some unscripted physical contact. And the refs should know that.





Should Players Be Tossed For Impulsive On-Field Scuffles?

The game of football is one played with physicality, and the objective is to bully and dominate the man across from you, make no bones about it. There’s no gentlemanly behavior in football. It’s not played on the links at the country club. It’s a brutal sport that is based on aggression and emotion, and it should be officiated to reflect that.

This isn’t a video game, so you’re naturally going to have some dust-ups and extracurricular activities and most don’t warrant a player being ejected from the game. discretion should be used before eliminating players people paid their hard-earned money to see, from the game.

Two Personal Foul Rule Should Always Take Precedence

The two personal fouls rule was first introduced on a trial basis in 2016, and then made a permanent rule the next season. It’s rare that it happens, but it definitely has, and referees have been told to do it at their discretion. Players not only have to worry about the hefty fines that come with the unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, they can also be tossed for two in the same game.

But, again, Sunday’s fracas was child’s play, and the zebras should be ashamed of themselves for ejecting the players.