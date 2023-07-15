New Mexico State University Soccer Champion Thalia Chaverria Dies Suddenly At 20

New Mexico State University Aggies are grieving the loss of Thalia Chaverria, a junior soccer player from Bakersfield, California. The young student-athlete passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning.

She was found unresponsive at her Las Cruces, New Mexico, home and was pronounced dead by first responders.

NMSU mourns the death of student-athlete Thalia Chavarría. My condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jWkHfwyVHi — Alyssa Muñoz (@_alyssamunoz) July 12, 2023

Gone Too Soon

“Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family,” New Mexico State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia said in a statement. “Thalia had a vibrant personality, and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her.”

Chaverria had just celebrated her 20th birthday on July 2 and was entering her third season as an Aggie; she reportedly was a standout defender on the soccer pitch.

Disheartening photos show Chaverria celebrating her birthday with a selfie with her girlfriend and soccer teammate, Gia Valenti, a few days before her premature death. The images were on Valenti’s Instagram, where she had another photo of the two kissing during a picturesque moment.

“my girl’s day. i love you so much,” Valenti, the rising New Mexico State University senior, posted.

Thalia Chaverria, 20, New Mexico State soccer player, died suddenly and unexpectedly early Monday morning. Thalia died, at home, in her bed.

Twenty years old. pic.twitter.com/Fz7OqkpSMj — Essie Kays (@KaysEssie) July 14, 2023

Beloved

According to an Instagram post from hometown friend Angelissa Garza, a candlelight vigil in Chaverria’s memory was planned for Friday evening at the Surf Fields in her native Bakersfield, California.

“You are the most beautiful person I have ever met inside and out,” Garza posted with images of the two smiling at their high school graduation and more recent memories. “You were the light to any room you walked in, you always made me smile and laugh when I was feeling down.”

Chaverria’s coach also released a statement.

“The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world,” said coach Rob Baarts. “T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!”

Chaverria committed to play for the Aggies in November 2020, when she was a senior in high school. She was integral to the Aggie’s 2022-23 season, culminating in the team’s first conference title in the school’s history.