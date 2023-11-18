Ice Cube’s A Threat To NBA But A Hero To Hoops Culture: Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Is Starting The Inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award

Ice Cube is a hip-hop legend and strong cultural influencer for his various endeavors over the years, from movies to starting The Big3 to speaking on social issues.

Thanks to his contributions to the game of basketball, he is finally being recognized as a legendary contributor to the hardwood. A prestigious award is being named after him in honor of his contributions to hoops culture.

Ice Cube is get honored for his work. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images for BIG3)

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame announced that it is starting the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award.

“Basketball has had a positive impact on my life in so many ways. Thank you to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for establishing the ‘Ice Cube Impact Award,’ which will honor those who work to improve their community by using basketball as a tool to help kids,” tweeted Ice Cube.

O’Shea Jackson Sr., also known as Ice Cube, has been a lifelong basketball fan, and sports has impacted him since he was younger.

He even messed around and got a triple double.

But the impact that sports in general has had on Cube led him to start the popular BIG3 basketball league. As a passionate basketball fan who often wore the jerseys of various hoops legends in his videos and appearances, Cube did note that his inspiration to start this basketball league was an opportunity to continue providing fans with basketball action after the NBA season ended. Summer basketball for the junkie.



“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Award named in my honor is truly remarkable, and words alone can’t express my gratitude for this recognition from such a prestigious organization,” said Ice Cube. “Having an award bearing my name only intensifies my commitment to advancing inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports, alongside my unwavering dedication to community activism.”

It’s crazy that the love and passion for nonstop basketball helped him achieve heights he never thought possible.



The Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame couldn’t agree more.

In a statement by the Hall Of Fame they said their decision to name an award after the legendary California rapper was to honor his “extraordinary contributions to the world of basketball, his unparalleled passion for the game, and his unwavering commitment to encouraging crucial dialogues surrounding inclusivity, equal opportunity, and racial and social justice while contributing to initiatives focused on education and community development.”

Ice Cube’s story is known to many by now. If it wasn’t his music with N.W.A. or his solo hip-hop career, then we learned about it through the countless documentaries or the critically acclaimed “Straight Out Of Compton” flick. His rise to fame allowed his current approach of giving back to the different communities in some artistic, socially conscious and easily definable way.

Cube has already seen a return on investment for his work in the culture, but being immortalized in basketball greatness by having an impact award named after you has to feel worth it as well.