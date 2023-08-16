Mo’ne Davis Is Making Sure Little League Is Not “The Peak Of My Life” | The Former LL World Series Star Is Now A Summer Intern With LA Dodgers

Mo’ne Davis’ baseball story is an inspiration. The former Little League World Series star set the world on fire with her pitching abilities on the mound, and now she has her sights on another profession, the broadcast booth. Davis is working with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an intern in their video production department.

This internship is a precursor to Davis’ newfound journey to becoming part of a Major League Baseball front office.

“Since eighth grade, I wanted to go into broadcasting,” Davis said to The Los Angeles Times. “But over time, just learning more about the sport, I wanted to learn about the business side of the sport, to go in that direction. Hopefully, I can work my way up to a front-office position. Maybe a GM. We’ll see where it takes me.”

Mo'ne Davis took the world by storm in 2014.



Eight years later, her legacy shines bright in #LLWS history 🤩 @espnW pic.twitter.com/LqsbE4YIHH — ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2022

Davis The Intern

Davis is one of the Dodgers’ 20 interns chosen from around 5,000 applicants.

“I think we would have hired her whether or not she was who she was,” said Director of Dodgers Productions Erick Vazquez to the Times. “That’s how impressive she was in her interview.”

Davis’ duties are wide-ranging, including working on the Dodgers’ video board production, producing content for the team’s social media, and editing highlight packages. Her behind-the-scenes role is uncharacteristic, given her profile in the sport, but more indicative of where she is trying to go: the front office.

For the most part, she remains behind the scenes, a departure from her previous work in the sport that saw her frequently in front of the camera.

These Little Leaguers are all grown up 🥹



We also check on Little League star Mo'ne Davis to see how far she's come 🤩 pic.twitter.com/f3K8mqbmPC — ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2022

The Incredible Journey Of Mo’ne

Davis won the world over when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at 13 years old. In 2014, she became a breakout star for the Taney Dragons as the first girl to win and pitch a shutout at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia native threw out the first pitch before a World Series game and played in the celebrity game at Madison Square Garden during the NBA’s 2015 All-Star weekend.

Mo’ne Davis who just graduated from Hampton is doing an internship with the Dodgers before she heads to Columbia in the fall. She’s staying with the Peetes in LA & today is her Bday. That girl is 22, I feel so old. pic.twitter.com/eyhaYdASoT — 💙 (@anydamnways) June 25, 2023

After playing basketball, softball, and soccer at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Pennsylvania, Davis attended Hampton University in 2018.

Per her parents, she chose Hampton because of its communication department, showing that her plans to learn broadcasting were established early.

Now a graduate, Davis is looking ahead to a bright future in baseball rooted in putting in the foundational work and on her terms.