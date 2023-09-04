Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems! Terence Crawford’s Coach “Bomac” Arrested On Gun Charges In The U.K.

Terence “Bud” Crawdford and his Omaha, Nebraska training crew are the new “It” team in boxing, and that comes with an old adage, “mo’ money, mo’ problems.”
Recently, Crawford’s head trainer and partner in his B&B Boxing Gym, Brian “Bomac” McIntyre, was arrested in Manchester, United Kingdom after a gun and loaded magazine were found in his baggage. McIntyre was on his way to Atlanta after a successful match for his fighter Chris Eubanks Jr. over Liam Smith over the weekend.
Authorities arrested him at Manchester Airport on Sunday, Sept. 3, and he remainded in custody after attending Stockport Magistrates Court on Monday. He is now scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court next month on Monday, Oct. 9, per reports.
Jammed
“Officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport,” Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said to BBC. “GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized.
“Subsequently, a 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm and was taken to custody for further questioning. Brian McIntyre from the United States of America was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.”
The arrest is a throwback to some of McIntyre’s previous troubles before the huge win by his star pupil, Crawford. Early last month, McIntyre revealed his past issues during a candid interview with the media.
Past Trangressions
“Got to get pardoned first for all the charges I got for carrying guns… Got to get some stuff sponged off my record, Got to get some stuff sponged off my record of the gun charges, drug charges, and the driving on the suspension and child support,” McIntyre said to Boxing King Media.
Crawford and McIntyre are on fire right now after “Bud’s” fairytale win over Errol Spence Jr. in July. Since then, Crawford has become a bigger star and has been linked to everyone from Gervonta “Tank” Davis to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for potential future fights.
Spence activated his rematch clause, per his trainer Derrick James, but it is believed that he will fight at the higher weight class of 154 pounds instead of welterweight limit of 147 pounds again. Right now, McIntyre is just trying to get out of the U.K. to return to the victory lap with Crawford before facing Errol Spence again.