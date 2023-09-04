Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems! Terence Crawford’s Coach “Bomac” Arrested On Gun Charges In The U.K.

Terence “Bud” Crawdford and his Omaha, Nebraska training crew are the new “It” team in boxing, and that comes with an old adage, “mo’ money, mo’ problems.”

Recently, Crawford’s head trainer and partner in his B&B Boxing Gym, Brian “Bomac” McIntyre, was arrested in Manchester, United Kingdom after a gun and loaded magazine were found in his baggage. McIntyre was on his way to Atlanta after a successful match for his fighter Chris Eubanks Jr. over Liam Smith over the weekend.

Authorities arrested him at Manchester Airport on Sunday, Sept. 3, and he remainded in custody after attending Stockport Magistrates Court on Monday. He is now scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court next month on Monday, Oct. 9, per reports.

Full statement from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirming reports of Bomac's arrest over the weekend. Still not yet made clear whether it was his weapon, if it was brought into UK, why it wasn't detected by TSA en route to UK if so. Lots of unanswered questions… https://t.co/kB93z2uKE1 — Jake Donovan (@JakeNDaBox) September 4, 2023

Jammed

“Officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport,” Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said to BBC. “GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized. “Subsequently, a 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm and was taken to custody for further questioning. Brian McIntyre from the United States of America was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.”

The arrest is a throwback to some of McIntyre’s previous troubles before the huge win by his star pupil, Crawford. Early last month, McIntyre revealed his past issues during a candid interview with the media.

Past Trangressions

“Got to get pardoned first for all the charges I got for carrying guns… Got to get some stuff sponged off my record, Got to get some stuff sponged off my record of the gun charges, drug charges, and the driving on the suspension and child support,” McIntyre said to Boxing King Media.

‼️ Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre has reportedly now been CHARGED with two firearm offences and remanded in custody for pre-trial plea hearing on Oct 9th. He was arrested as gun allegedly found as he tried to fly home after Chris Eubank Jr beat Liam Smith. [According to @TelegraphSport] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 4, 2023

Crawford and McIntyre are on fire right now after “Bud’s” fairytale win over Errol Spence Jr. in July. Since then, Crawford has become a bigger star and has been linked to everyone from Gervonta “Tank” Davis to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for potential future fights.

Spence activated his rematch clause, per his trainer Derrick James, but it is believed that he will fight at the higher weight class of 154 pounds instead of welterweight limit of 147 pounds again. Right now, McIntyre is just trying to get out of the U.K. to return to the victory lap with Crawford before facing Errol Spence again.