Keith Appling Pleads Guilty To Murdering Husband Of Mother’s Cousin | Former NBA Player Facing 18 To 40 Years In Prison

A former Michigan State University player pleaded guilty in a Detroit courtroom to murder on Monday, the day his trial on charges of killing a family member was to begin. Thirty-one-year-old Keith Appling, a former Spartans point guard, had been in jail since his arrest on May 24, 2021, two days after the slaying.

Who Did Keith Appling Kill?

According to police, on May 22, 2021, Appling and 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, the husband of his mother’s first cousin, got into an argument about a handgun before Appling shot Edmonds multiple times.

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling has agreed to plead guilty to 2nd degree murder in connection with the killing of a family member in Detroit in 2021. He will be sentenced to 18-40 years in state prison. He played for MSU from 2010-2014. @Sitdowncrimepod pic.twitter.com/KejqF3wcPD — BIG MAN ON CAMPUS (@JeffNadu) February 13, 2023

Appling then fled the home with his girlfriend Natalie Bannister, before being arrested two days later on May 24.

According to police, Bannister lied about the events that took place on May 22, which eventually led to her being charged with accessory and one account of lying to a peace officer as well. After pleading guilty to lying to a peace officer, she was charged with 18 months of probation.

Keith Appling Has Found Trouble Before With Law

Appling, on the other hand, was charged with first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge as well. On Monday, just before his trial was to start, he accepted a deal to plead guilty to second-degree murder charge, which resulted in his firearm charges being dismissed. Appling stands to face 18 to 40 years for the second-degree murder charge, and he’ll be sentenced in March.

This wasn’t even his first time getting in trouble with the law. In 2017 Appling was sentenced to one year in jail, and four on probation for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a police officer, according to Detroit News.

Appling played at Michigan State University from 2010-14 and averaged 10.6 points and 4.5 assists per game during his four years. He was very familiar with Detroit, being named Mr. Basketball of Michigan before becoming a standout at MSU.

Appling’s NBA Career Never Took Off

Appling went undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft, but went to the Portland Trail Blazers for the Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was waived shortly waived afterward.

Appling got back into the league by way of the Orlando Magic, signing with them after playing for them in the Summer League. He only played five preseason games with them before being waived.

After being passed around a few D-League teams, he signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic again in 2016, this time actually playing in the regular season, making his debut against the Atlanta Hawks. While they lost that game 98-81, he recorded two points and a steal in just eight minutes of action.

While Appling will be going away for a long time, it’s frankly just a tragedy for MSU all around, considering a mass shooter took three lives on the Michigan State campus on Monday.

While Appling’s situation is nowhere near as devastating as what’s happened on his former college campus, it is just a sad wave of news overall to take in. The former Michigan Mr. Basketball Appling’s career never really took off.