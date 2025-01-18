“Method Man Inner Def Jam Vendetta Kicked In”: Legendary Wu-Tang Artist Denies Punching Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend In The Face In Gym

Wu-Tang Clan rapper turned “Power” series actor Method Man is in some hot water for roughing up his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The legendary rapper and actor has been charged with assaulting his daughter’s ex-boyfriend at a Crunch Fitness facility in Staten Island, New York.

Wu-Tang Rapper Method Man Allegedly Punches Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend In Face Seven Times

The altercation reportedly followed a verbal discussion in which Method Man accused his daughter’s ex-boyfriend of verbal abuse. Specifics of the incident are still being gathered, but because of Method Man’s celebrity status, the accusation has drawn attention and of course with a lack of information comes speculation and a never-ending flow of comments from social media.

According to witnesses, Meth, whose actual name is Clifford Smith, struck a man by the name of Patrick Sokoya “with a closed first” in the face seven times. The fight is said to have begun because of a previous relationship between 28-year-old Patrick and Method’s daughter Cheyenne.

Sources claim that Method man hit the victim so hard that he started experiencing facial pain and vertigo. Soyoka chose not to seek medical attention and according to the reports, even after filing a complaint about Method Man with the NYPD, the platinum rapper, who is known as one of the class acts of hip-hop, was not taken into custody.

But as soon as the news hit the media, fans started expressing their opinions about a guy who has been the epitome of consistency in his career as he diligently worked on his acting craft during and after an iconic career in rap.

The diverse range of comments not only kept the story alive but also increased its appeal as the online buzz turned into a show unto itself.

Fans Had Plenty Of Reaction To Method Man Allegedly Punching Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend At Gym

The athletes and other people working out in the gym were probably amazed by the scene. Method Man is no stranger to the gym, as he has sculptured a perfect physical package and lifts his share of weights.

Method Man’s rep denied reports published in the New York Post on Thursday that he had the alleged physical altercation. With no charges being filed and no physical damage requiring hospitalization it appears that all parties are trying to keep the situation out of too much public scrutiny. In fact, they are denying that it happened at all.

“Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency,” Nicole Perna, a representative for Method Man, whose legal name is Clifford Smith, Jr., wrote in an email to USA Today Thursday.

Method Man Is A Rap Legend With A Dirty Style and Clean Record

Despite the gritty nature of his music, Method Man has a clean criminal record. In 2009, Smith was booked on charges of tax evasion, but swiftly handled the situation by writing a restitution check on the spot, according to Billboard.

Wu-Tang Clan made history earlier this year, when the nine-man rap collective hit the stage at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, becoming the first hip-hop group with a theater residency in the city.

“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency” followed the 2023 worldwide N.Y. State of Mind tour featuring Nas. The Clan performed classics such as “Protect Ya Neck,” “Triumph,” “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Uzi (Pinky Ring).” This came on the heels of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” a fictionalized account of the group’s history co-produced by RZA for Hulu.

The group’s 1998 album “Wu-Tang Forever” was nominated for a best rap album and the group is considered one of the most impactful groups in the history of the genre with classics for days.

Stay tuned for more details.