Magic Johnson And Charles Barkley Give Up On Celtics, Who Gave Up on Themselves In Game 3 Blowout | Will Jayson Tatum Have The Last Laugh?

The Celtics are reeling, and after completely fumbling their home-court advantage that they worked hard to secure, they went to Miami and self-destructed and now face a 0-3 series deficit.



Where Is Jayson Tatum?

A milk carton or a police advisory would be a proper place to put Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, because they’ve gone completely missing in this series.

As two of the biggest stars in the NBA in the biggest game of their season ,Tatum could only muster up 14 points, with Jaylen Brown only supplying 12 points of his own.

The Celtics are most likely done for, and the analysts and basketball greats alike are letting them hear it for their lackluster performances.



Magic And Barkley Diss Celtics

Analysts and former players such as Charles Barkley and Magic Johnson are not sparing the green team.

Magic Johnson went on a verbal tear during his Twitter-fueled vent session.

The 63-year-old Hall of Famer tweeted “It’s time for the Boston Celtics to make major changes.” before tweeting “In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them out 128-102 in Game 3.”

Even though the Miami Heat has thoroughly outplayed the Celtics for the whole world to see, this still means a lot coming from Magic, who has firsthand experience dealing with the Celtics, who won a chunk of their 17 championships in the Magic-Larry Bird era.

He is devastated to see that the team he once feared, respected, and hated because of their greatness is being embarrassed on one of the biggest stages of basketball.

Barkley had similar sentiments about the Celtics’ performance during Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA” postgame telecast in Miami, but he kept it to a more comedic tone by bouncing off of comments from Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent.

Vincent, who had 29 points and shot 11-for-14 in the Game 3 blowout win, told the “Inside the NBA” panel, “[The Celtics] are a really good team…they’re not gonna lay down” for Game 4. While Vincent tried to keep a respectful tone about his team’s opponent, Barkley had to speak some sense to that comment.

“Clearly you didn’t watch the game tonight. …Go look at the tape again,” the Hall of Fame forward retorted.

His hilarious response drives home the fact that the Celtics were flat-out embarrassed, and even though the home team normally is expected to win and protect home court in the playoffs, seeing as the Celtics already ruined their home court advantage, this blowout loss just makes it worse.



Can Celtics Come Back From 0-3?

There doesn’t seem to be much hope or optimism for the Celtics, and even some of the greats who believed in them have lost hope.

It would be the first time in history if the Celtics were able to come back and win the series. All hope isn’t lost, but according to some of the most respected minds in basketball, making history would be the only thing that can spare the Celtics from having an incredibly long and drama-filled offseason.