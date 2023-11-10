“It’s A Huge Loss For Us” | Los Angeles Angels Hire Ron Washington As Manager, Giving Him Chance At Full Redemption But Weakening Atlanta Braves’ Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Angels are making a shift in their managerial ranks, hiring former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington to lead their team in the hopes that he turns the trajectory of a franchise that despite having superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani has not had a winning campaign in the past eight seasons.

According to reports, the Angels are hiring Washington after they relieved former manager Phil Nevin of his duties after 1 1/2 seasons.

“I’m lost for words, but not the work it will take!” Washington told The Associated Press by text message.

Washington Returns To Managerial Seat For First Time Since 2014

It’s understandable why Washington is excited. This is his first managing gig since he led the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014, making two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, while building a record of 664-611. Washington also spent the past seven seasons as the third-base coach and fielding guru for the Atlanta Braves, helping them build a solid baseball structure and developing young talent enroute to winning the 2021 World Series championship.

The Angels are currently dealing with a postseason drought, having missed the playoffs the past nine seasons, and having losing records in the last eight. With three-time AL MVP Mike Trout on the roster, still one of the best players in all of baseball, the Angels aren’t looking to continue this streak any longer and hired Washington with the idea of winning now.

Though another top baseball player, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani hit free agency and doesn’t seem to look like he’ll be returning to the Angels, Washington is looking past that, as he is one of the best developers of talent in all of baseball, specifically as an infield coach.

Ron Washington Develops Talent

Washington’s tenure with the Atlanta Braves bred four 2023 NL All-Stars, all coming from the Braves infield. He was also influential in the ascension of former Braves Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson.

Washington Overcame Drug Problem

Now Washington signing with the Angels is huge news, but he doesn’t come without his own set of skeletons in his closet. He offered to resign after testing positive for cocaine use in 2009, but the ever-resilient Washington stayed on and guided his club to back-to-back World Series appearances.

Washington Resigned As Texas Rangers Manager In 2014 After Affair

Ron Washington cited family issues for his resignation in 2014, and it turns out he had an affair that was the root cause of his departure.

Everyone has ups and downs, and this is Washington’s chance at his own redemption story. After working his way back up the food chain as a base coach for the Braves, he’s getting his shot at manager glory again.

The spotlight will be on him. With the retirement of Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, Washington is now the second active Black manager next to L.A. Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts.

Related: MLBbro 2022 Managers Of The Year | Dusty Baker & Dave Roberts | mlbbro.com

“He’s everything you could want, he deserves the opportunity,” ESPN quoted Braves president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos as saying. “He’s excited. Obviously, I’m excited for him. It’s a huge loss for us. I emphasize that in caps, bold, italicized, all of it. Huge void. But I had six years with him, and I can’t imagine I’ll be around a guy like that in my entire career.”

Washington has some work to do in L.A., but he will maximize his talent and fans should see immediate results in 2024.