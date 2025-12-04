Georgia Beauty Queen Accused Of Hiring Young Lover To Unalive Ex-NFL Husband Wants Ankle Monitor Off, $3M Mansion and Modeling Career As Trial Nears

A former Georgia beauty queen, accused of hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband, an ex-NFL player, wants to have her ankle bracelet removed so she can embark on her modeling career. The levels of delusion and privilege in this saga might shock the average person. This story would be a great feature on any of those crime shows, where spouses concoct devious plans to erase their significant other from existence. It has all of the shocking elements and attitude for a hit series.

Murder-For-Hire Mom Lindsay Shiver Wants To Return To Georgia Mansion And Pursue Modeling Offers

Lindsay Shiver, 39, has been wearing a GPS tracker for over two years while she prepares for trial in the Bahamas for allegedly ordering a hit on her husband Robert Shiver, a former long snapper for the Atlanta Falcons, in July 2023. Apparently, this lifestyle isn’t working out for Lindsay, who according to reports, recently petitioned a judge in Nassau to have the tracker removed because it “leaves painful bruises and sores, disrupts her sleep and traumatizes her kids” the Mail Online reported.

Lindsay Shiver wants to return to her $3M mansion in Georgia as she awaits trial for allegedly plotting with her lover to kill her husband, former NFL player Robert Shiver in the midst of a nasty divorce. (Instagram/Shiver)

In addition, Shiver is fed up with her downscaled living accommodations and says she wants to return to Thomasville, Georgia, to the $3M mansion she shared with her husband and kids prior to their nasty 2023 breakup.

Lindsay Shiver Also Wants GPS Ankle Monitor Removed

During the past two years, Lindsay claims to have received multiple job offers for modeling and influencer work but claims she is losing money due to the ankle monitor, according to the petition. While a Judge previously allowed Lindsay to leave the island and relocate to her parents’ remote ranch in Abbeville, Alabama, Lindsay says returning to Thomasville would allow her to spend more quality time with her children. Modeling gigs would enable her to pay her legal fees, her court petition claims.

Shiver also complains that she has to hide the tracking device when out in public to avoid embarrassing her sons. The device also inhibits her from going to the beach because it can’t get wet, Shiver complained.

Lindsay Shiver claims that her husband Robert has kept her boys away from her as she awaits trial for allegedly plotting with her younger lover to kill him. She also wants her GPS tracking monitor removed so she can pursue her modeling career. (Instagram/Shiver)

Her arguments will be heard at the Nassau Supreme Court on Dec. 8, with Shiver in attendance. Her husband will respond via video link.

What Is Lindsay Shiver’s Role In Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Ex-NFL Player Husband Robert Shiver?

Shiver is accused of conspiring with her barman lover Adrien Bethel, 28, and alleged assassin Faron Newbold Jr., 29, to murder Robert Shiver amid their increasingly bitter divorce.

The mother of three boys under the age of 13, allegedly sent a series of texts to Bethel of her ex-husband in a bar, along with the WhatsApp message, “Kill him.” Reportedly the murder-for-hire plot was discovered by local police who unearthed texts that detailed the hit during an unrelated investigation of a break-in at the waterfront bar where Bethel was employed. Both Lindsay and her young lover Bethel denied that they seriously intended to carry out the heinous plot.

Lindsay Shiver allegedly had an affair with Adrien Bethel for months and corralled him and another man, Faron Newbold Jr, into a plot to kill her husband that was thwarted by police and some luck. (Terrance Bethel /Facebook)

Lindsay Shiver Has Been Working Her Way Through The Courts Back To Her Kids: From Bahamas To Georgia?

Before their marriage turned sour, the couple split their time between the Georgia mansion and a luxury home in the elite Bahamian enclave of Baker’s Bay.

Lindsay Shiver has been focused on normalizing her life as she awaits a trial in which she’s facing 60 years in prison if convicted. Back in January of 2024, Lindsay alleged in a motion filed in the Superior Court of Thomas County, Georgia, on Jan. 3 that Robert Shiver has been hiding the three children and keeping them away from her.

Lindsay Shiver’s Lawyers Argue Her Husband Is Hiding Three Sons, Not Monitoring Them

Lindsay Shiver’s lawyers argued at the time that she had only been allowed to speak to her children once — over FaceTime on one of the children’s devices on Christmas Day — but has since been unable to contact them.

“The Plaintiff (Robert Shiver) has denied the Defendant (Lindsay Shiver) any in-person contact with the children during the holiday season,” her attorney wrote in the motion.

Lindsay has not been permitted to travel to Georgia and her lawyer expressed concern for the quality of care being given to her boys.

“It is believed that the children have been left in the care of babysitters for extended periods during the holidays when they could have been in Alabama with their mother and extended family members who love them,” her attorney said, according to reports. “The children know the Defendant (Linday Shiver) is at their grandparents’ home in Alabama, and the youngest is especially distraught.” Lindsay Shiver, 39, is a former Georgia beauty queen awaiting trial for an alleged murder-for-hire plot against her husband Robert Shiver. She asked a judge to remove her ankle monitor to allow her to resume her modeling career in the meantime. (Instagram/Shiver)

Robert Shiver Says He Still Fears For His Life

Robert Shiver, 38, understandably pleaded for the judge to deny his wife’s request to return to the US, explaining he’s “thankful to be alive” after her failed attempt on his life. “After reviewing the indictment, this was a situation close to happening … I’m concerned for the safety of myself,” the former Auburn University football player said after the Dec. 21, 2024, ruling. He definitely doesn’t want her moving back into the mansion they once shared, so close to him or his sons.