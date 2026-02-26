‘Toxic Partners’: Fans Erupt Following Lincoln Track Star Denita Jackson Stabbing Boyfriend To Death For Allegedly Cheating With Her Roommate

Lincoln University was shaken to its core this week when track star Denita Jackson allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Kevaughn Goldson, also a track star, to death. Per reports, the incident at the Jefferson City, Missouri, HBCU took place between the two rising sprinters after Jackson allegedly caught Goldson in her roommate’s bed.

Jackson Catches Boyfriend Kevaughn Goldson In Bed With Roommate

From there things escalated to the point where a fight ensued, and Jackson reportedly told police Goldson began to choke her. In attempt to get him off of her she grabbed a knife from under the bed and stabbed him. When police arrived they found Goldson suffering from stab wounds to his back and chest, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. As a result the 27-year-old Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Lincoln University Issued Statement Via Press Release

In a statement release by the school it offered help to any student that needs it while also trying to navigate the best way to handle something so delicate.

“Our thoughts are with family, friends, faculty, staff and all who have been impacted by this tragic situation.

The well-being of our university community is our greatest priority. Students and employees are reminded of counseling and other support services for those who need them.”

Domestic Issues At Center Of Relationship

In the aftermath of the Jackson killing the 23-year-old Goldson reports of domestic violence issues between the two began to surface. The volatile nature of their relationship showed when after stabbing Goldson, Jackson called police to report what had happened instead of fleeing the scene. Some see this as a sign that she’d become numb to everything in her and Goldson’s rocky relationship.

As this story develops it sheds a light on domestic violence and relationships between young people in a college setting. Outbursts of violence are increasingly becoming common methods of dealing with relationship challenges and social dilemmas. While this entire tragedy seems to fit under the “crimes of passion” category, a young man lost his life over something that should never result in a homicide. Hurt feelings don’t justify Ms. Jackson’s response to what surely was a heart-breaking scene. Regardless of Goldson’s actions, Jackson won’t be easily forgiven by anyone.