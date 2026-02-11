‘Never Watched Hockey, But I Watched This Game!’: Hockey Star Laila Edwards Becomes First Black Woman To Score Olympic Goal For Team USA

Black History Month came to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and immediately stole the show. Laila Edwards made history as the first Black woman to ever play and score a goal for Team USA Women’s Olympic hockey team. Yes, it’s very notable because it highlights past history and the way the world is more diverse in every way now.

Who Is Black Hockey Star Laila Edwards?

Laila was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio and rose to fame as a member of the Wisconsin women’s hockey team where she won multiple national championships and made significant contributions to the rise of Black women in hockey. Edwards is a power scoring forward who led the NCAA with 35 goals during her junior season. Her performance earned her the Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year Award in 2024. Another first for a Black woman.

Laila Edwards is making history at the 2026 Olympic Games, as the first-ever Black woman on the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team.



Edwards, who started as a figure skater at age 3 and spent time playing on all-boys teams growing up, is now one of the best women’s hockey players… pic.twitter.com/Fxo0Anuim2 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 10, 2026

She’s not just a competitor; she’s one of the best in the world. Laila is a prolific scorer who mimicked the offensive prowess of hockey legend Alex Ovechkin while growing up. But her 6-foot-1 size and tenacity has also made her a weapon on defense. At The Olympic level, she’s a rare Swiss army knife, playing on the blue line, crushing the attack of the opposing team, while also producing quick offense when needed.

“She’s a special player and there aren’t many like her. It’s generational,” said Cari Coen, the girls’ hockey director at Bishop Kearney in Rochester, New York, the high school Edwards attended after leaving Ohio.

She dominated and was named MVP at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship. Shortly after, she became the first Black woman to play for the U.S. women’s national ice hockey team in 2023.

Laila Edwards Becomes First Black Woman To Score An Olympic Hockey Goal In Team USA 5-0 Win Over Canada

After hitting the post twice and just missing a score, Edwards finally made history and scored the final goal of the game on a breakaway wrist shot over the right shoulder of Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens with 8:07 remaining in the third period.

A moment that goes beyond scoring. 🔥



Laila Edwards makes history as the first Black woman to score a goal for Team USA in the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/9G58MSYAKy — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 11, 2026

Laila Adams Inspires Organizations Such As Ice Hockey In Harlem

When Laila scored her goal in Team USA’s empathic 5-0 win over Canada on Tuesday, her impact reached far beyond her hometown. While she was helping Team USA achieve its largest margin of victory in Olympic history, there was a USA vs. Canada watch party at The Gin Mill in Manhattan, NY and proceeds gained will benefit the organization Ice Hockey In Harlem, which for 38 years has helped boys and girls from the Harlem community learn a new sport, gain confidence, leadership and academic success.

This year Ice Hockey In Harlem will engage 150-200 Harlem boys and girls by providing full access to a hockey program. Ice Hockey in Harlem students learn the fundamentals of the game and engage in an enrichening and active lifestyle that broadens their life experiences.

Laila Adams and Sister Chayla Were Hockey Stars In College: They Started Ice Journey As Figure Skaters

Layla’s entire family, including her mom and her sister Chayla Edwards were in attendance. Chayla is also an elite hockey player and they both made history as the first Black sisters to play for the University of Wisconsin’s hockey team. Her brother Bobby, who started the family’s hockey journey, was also in attendance at the game and enjoying the experience and her success.

According to the announcers, Layla says she started on figure skates, but the sport didn’t appeal to her.

“I chose hockey because figure skating is boring and if I’m going to be cold, let me be excited and cold,” Edwards said, when asked why she chose hockey over skating.

Well, she’s now a big-time barrier breaker, in the mold of The Williams Sisters and others. She’s the first. And to have more, you need someone who is going to break down the door in a dynamic and attention-grabbing fashion and introduce the sport to a culture of people who weren’t exposed to it prior.

Some White Hockey Fans Are Offended By Mention Of Laila’s Race

Of course, just being happy for her accomplishments isn’t in some people’s playbooks. They can’t allow themselves to celebrate the cultural significance of the moment.

“Happy for her but do we really have to keep doing this woke stuff?,” said one fan. “How about just “Laila Edwards gets first her Olympic goal,” another said on X. “I just see it as a Team USA player getting her first goal which is great! I’m not obsessed with the race of the person scoring for us,” said a third fan, totally missing the point of why it was mentioned. “Nice goal, but we don’t care about white or black, they are Americans,” chirped another. “Always about race. When will we stop focusing on race? I saw a female athlete score a goal,” one netizen complained.

I love the attention Laila’s story has gotten. An incredible hockey player that is making a huge impact in the sport. Visibility for young Black girls in hockey is SO important 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/5LU2pPn4LB — Claudia Chakamian (@C_Chakamian) February 5, 2026

Black Fans Celebrated Laila Edwards’ Black History Month Moment

Despite the backlash for mentioning the fact that she is the first Black woman to ever score a goal for Team USA and the first Black member in team history, the significance of her moment and her impact were not lost on the civil-minded.

“For those questioning, why is race brought up, did you catch the part about her being the first black woman ever, ever, to do it ? That’s why !,” said one fan. “Never watched hockey in my life but I watched this game! She did that!,” one lady said.

For those not reading the room…or reading at all, it’s also Black History Month where we celebrate the achievement of Black Americans in this country from our ascension out of slavery to the numerous contributions we have made to this country and the world, despite systemic and racial impediments that often stack the cards against us.

Introducing the next huge star in sports, Laila Edwards.