‘Recruiting Players Wasn’t Enough Bro Started Recruiting Clients Too’: Cal State Bakersfield Assistant Kevin Mays Accused Of Moonlighting As A Pimp

The Cal State Bakersfield basketball team has had a rough season on the hardwood. Following Thursday’s last-second 86-84 home loss to Cal State Northridge the Roadrunners fell to 8-23 overall and 2-17 in conference, which keeps them in the cellar of the Big West conference.

While things on the court have been ugly, things off the court have been just as wild. Things began to unravel on Aug. 29 when head coach Rod Barnes received an anonymous tip that his assistant coach Kevin Mays was indeed living a double life. Mays was not only coaching hoops but also moonlighting as a pimp across four states.

Police say a coach on the Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball program was moonlighting as a pimp across four states.



Alarming Allegations Ignite Investigation

In the aftermath of the alleged accusations an email sent by a tipster read stated that Mays has allegedly trafficked a woman for months read like this.

“FIX IT OR THE WHOLE STAFF WILL FALL,” the tipster wrote in all caps, adding that the email was a “first warning and a final warning.”

Strong words that Barnes didn’t take lightly as he moved swiftly to notify the school’s human resources department. That sparked an investigation which led to criminal charges being levied against Mays who’s being held without bond and facing 11 criminal and misdemeanor charges to include pimping Mays faces 11 charges, including pimping, possession of automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. with intent to sell and child pornography counts. He’s due in court Friday March 13 for his preliminary hearing following a five-month delay.

According to reports, Mays denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. With all the negative press surrounding the program Barnes and then-athletics director Kyle Conder abruptly left the program in September. Neither of their surprising resignations has been explained, and both declined to speak with ESPN.

Per reports in September acting athletics director Sarah Tuohy and university president Vernon Harper announced that the school was conducting a nationwide search to find their next head coach.

Cal State Bakersfield Assistant Basketball Coach Kevin Mays arrested on human trafficking charges



Fans Chime In On The Matter

News of the story definitely got the masses chattering all over social media, as fans took to X to express their varying opinions on the matter.

“Bro had a whole four state operation and still showed up to morning practice on time,” a fan said.

“Dude was ballin’ on and off the court,” another fan said.

“Wow they can make a movie about this. This is wild,” a fan quipped.

“Now that’s what you call hustling 25/8,” another fan mentioned.

“Recruiting players wasn’t enough, bro started recruiting clients too,” a fan spewed.

Mays Is Former Player

Mays is an alumnus of the university having played for the school from 2014-16. Following a brief stint overseas Mays returned to the school as a player-development coordinator in 2019. On his application Mays sounded like he was all in about basketball … and the continued development and betterment of young men.

“I gained lots of experience dealing with learning to lead young men and help them navigate the Division I experience in a successful manner,” Mays wrote. “CSUB helped me tremendously and I look forward to giving back.”