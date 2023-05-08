Kenny Smith Living His Best Life With Much Younger Brazilian Model | But Smith Keeps A Baddie So What’s The Hype?

Kenny Smith is living his best life. The former basketball legend and “Inside The NBA” host was recently spotted at Miami Beach last Thursday. “The Jet” took some downtime from his NBA playoffs analyst duties and spent some of it in the company of Brazilian model Aline Bernardes.

The two were soaking up rays and listening to foreign music, with Smith making his best-seated dance moves in the background as his musical palette was extended. In what looked like pure bliss, Smith told the camera, “I don’t know the words but I like it; I like it.”

Bernades captioned one of her Instagram Stories “Teaching gringo friends to enjoy Péricles,” a clip that is since deleted. Péricles is a Brazilian recording artist.

Jettin With Bernades

Aline also met up with Smith’s “NBA on TNT” co-host Shaquille O’Neal later that evening at the famous Miami restaurant Prime 112, which she also included on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the post “with my BFF,” and many on social media assumed that Kenny Smith was also probably there.

With a significant social media follower base of over 200,000, Bernades is a popular Instagram model and singer. The 34-year-old also has a YouTube channel where her performances, behind-the-scene videos, and lifestyle content are hosted.

Kenny Smith in Miami (Airjordanville) for Cinco De Mayo with his "friend" and IG model Aline Bernardes (🇧🇷). Dude ain't never gone get off the "Jordan is the GOAT" stuff. 😆 pic.twitter.com/FRjUMgeRSz — 🇺🇸BADOCS History & Culture 🇺🇸 (@badocsculture) May 7, 2023

The potential new love interest for Smith comes when he’s in a perfect space professionally.

In October of last year, before the NBA season began, TNT officially announced it had signed all four “Inside the NBA” crew members to contract extensions. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson are all committed to the network for the foreseeable future.

Smith’s deal is worth an estimated $10 million a year.

The Inside the NBA crew calls out Kenny Smith over his Miami pictures this weekend 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JNP78EgGnA — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 8, 2023

“Our partnership with the NBA is very important to us, and this long-term agreement with the Inside the NBA team is recognition of their significance to that relationship,” Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Luis Silberwasser said in a statement. “Inside the NBA epitomizes the creativity and innovative spirit we’ve established throughout our successful, long-standing legacy with the league.”

Kenny Smith Is No Stranger To Beautiful Women

Smith joined the show in 1998, followed by Barkley two years later, with O’Neal being the last to join after he retired in 2011.

Neither Smith nor Bernardes has commented on their current relationship status, but they reportedly have children.

The 58-year-old Kenny has two children from his first marriage and two more with his last wife, Gwendolyn Osborne, an actress and former model on the television show “The Price Is Right.” They got married in 2006 and divorced in 2018.

Their separation was reportedly finalized in 2021, and since then Kenny Smith reportedly hasn’t been dating anyone.

Smith had a ten-year NBA career from 1987 to 1997, playing for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Denver Nuggets. In Houston, he won back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995 during the Hakeem Olajuwon era.

Smith played college basketball with the North Carolina Tar Heels, earning consensus first-team All-America honors as a senior in 1987. Sacramento selected him in the first round of the 1987 NBA draft with the sixth overall pick.