‘Time To Put The Fries In The Bag!’: Tennessee Fans Show No Love To Senior Kaiya Wynn, Who Quit Team After Being Benched By Coach Kim Caldwell On Senior Night

Legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt built a women’s basketball juggernaut from 1974 to 2012. During her coaching career, she achieved 1,098 career wins, the most in college basketball history at the time of her retirement.

Despite all of the legends she produced and influences on the game, the way she respected her players — especially her senior leaders — is what she’s most remembered for. The unforgettable life lessons that successful women such as Candace Parker keep close to their hearts and minds well after their sports careers end.

Kim Caldwell leads another era of Tennessee women’s basketball, where South Carolina, LSU and others rule the land. She took over in April 2024 and made headlines by becoming the first non-Tennessee alum to lead the program since Summitt. The pressure and expectations were high. The Lady Vols fell way below expectations this season, going 16-12 while losing six straight games heading into the SEC Tournament.

When things get that bad, there’s not just a talent issue. There seems to be a disconnect in chemistry and the girls picking up what the coach is throwing down.

After a recent loss on Senior Night to Vanderbilt in the last regular season game, a bombshell dropped that much of the basketball world ignored. Kaiya Wynn announced that she was stepping away from the program after being benched for the entire game.

“For the past five years I have given my all for Tennessee and have not regretted doing so once,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Obviously, my last two seasons on the team have been less than ideal for many reasons, but the one night I was most looking forward to was senior night. As someone who has never started a career game, I was hoping to start in my last appearance in Thompson-Boling. That obviously did not happen, and to be asked to check into the game with 15 seconds left while losing was not how I wanted to spend my final moments in my arena after five years.”

She described that as a “breaking point” and not the only reason for stepping away. There were signs that things were going a bit off the rails for the Vols when ESPN’s Andraya Carter criticized Caldwell for saying her team “quit” in a game. During a segment on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Carter highlighted the team’s struggles and the need for a better system to engage players.

"If you're a coach, you are required to figure out a system that fits your players. There's no amount of NIL money that can buy buy-in."

Carter, a former player for the Tennessee Lady Vols, blasted the team’s recent performance, stating that it has “no belief” and that coaches must figure out how to get the players to buy-in. She expressed her concerns on “GameDay,” highlighting the team’s struggles and the need for a better system to engage players

Caldwell responded, saying, “I think that it’s fair for the most critical people of this program to be the people who have built this program.”

Caldwell knows she’s on the hot seat and isn’t going to go head up with a Tennessee legend with access to a 24-hour microphone. However, fans had their opinions on the situation, with very few showing sympathy for Wynn’s decision to leave the team after feeling disrespected by coach Caldwell.

“Even if she was trying to win, she could’ve started her… played her for 2 minutes then taken her out… Maybe let her stay in a couple more mins if the team started well… But coach has DEFINITELY gotta have more consideration than that,” one fan said on X. “Kaiya Wynn deserved better,” another simply stated. “Now I have lost respect for the coach at TN. Some kids give everything to a school/program only to be treated this way. Some college coaches hide behind a fake persona but in reality they are all about themselves,” another fan added. Vols Fans Feel Little Sympathy For Wynn

Caldwell hasn’t been the toast of the town, but she definitely had fans who backed her decision not to play the senior, who wasn’t a major contributor or starter.

“You don’t get to play just because you’re a senior. It’s not the coaches fault you aren’t good at basketball. Get a job,” said one fan in response to Wynn’s scathing post.

“Do you feel better venting on social media, if it took you 5 years to figure out you were not going to play and 2 different coaches there must be signs to hit the portal,” another fan suggested. “Good on Kim for not giving any participation trophies. Time to put the fries in the bag!” one netizen commented. “Come on fam … sometimes the situation doesn’t call for it … Tennessee was clearly fighting for positioning … starting spots aren’t participation trophies. If you’re a career backup, the team still has to put the best five out there. She gave you time to hit the court,” one Vols fan told Wynn. “Good! Leave so Kim can give your spot to someone who wants to be there and can put the team before herself!,” another fan commented underneath Wynn’s post.

What’s Next For Tennessee?

Tennessee (16-12) earned a bye in the SEC Tournament and will begin playing in the second round on March 5 (8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network). The Lady Vols will face the winner of No. 11 seed Alabama (21-9) and No. 14 Missouri (16-15) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Caldwell needs a strong tournament run.

Tennessee has been swiftly falling off the radar as an elite women’s hoops program. Caldwell is a new age coach in an NIL era and hasn’t been able to connect with the players in a way that Summitt so masterfully did, by combining tough love with true intention and galvanizing her squad in the toughest times. One thing they always felt was respected and appreciated.