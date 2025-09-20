‘This Journey Will Include Extended Hospital Stays’: 14-Year-Old Missouri High School Football Player Suffers Three Neck Fractures, Concussion, Both Arms Paralyzed In First Game

Ju’Lius Byers, a high school football player, was seriously injured earlier this month, suffering a “devastating spinal injury.”

The 14-year-old freshman recalled the moment the injury happened to a local news station from his hospital bed where the student athlete in Missouri lays partially paralyzed.

“I remember getting off the block, I get hit, and then I kind of blacked out a little bit, and then I woke up,” Byers told the news station.

The injury occurred shortly after Byers took the field for the first time. The Liberty High School freshman entered the game against Lee’s Summit High School in the second quarter. William Byers, Ju’Lius’ father, recalled how excited the family was to be witnessing Ju’Lius’ debut.

“Made a couple of plays, we’re all excited, then one play he made…,” William Byers, Ju’Lius’ father, started to remember.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and Byers was rushed to the hospital to undergo two emergency surgeries at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, according to a GoFundMe organized by his family.

The GoFundMe Reads:

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters, Our son, Ju’Lius Byers aka JuJu, is a dedicated and passionate 14-year-old freshman at Liberty High School. He has a history of being a multi sport athlete who has participated in Basketball, Track & Field and his favorite of all, Football. Ju’Luis dreamed of playing Football all four years of high school and after taking a field trip to visit Missouri Western he had his mind set on furthering his education at the University of Missouri Western College to play football. On September 3rd, during his very first high school football game against Lee Summit, Ju’Lius’ life changed in an instant. He suffered a devastating spinal injury that left him partially paralyzed—turning what should have been an exciting milestone into every parent’s worst nightmare. Since then, Ju’Lius has undergone two emergency surgeries at Children’s Mercy Kansas City. Thanks to the incredible care of his medical team and his own fierce determination, he is now beginning the long road of recovery. This journey will include extended hospital stays, intensive rehabilitation, and ongoing therapy. As his family, we are doing everything we can to support him, but the financial burden of medical expenses, travel, home modifications, and the specialized care Ju’Lius will need has become overwhelming. That’s why we are reaching out for your love, prayers, and support. This accident changed our lives forever, but with God, he will make a way!

We’ve created this GoFundMe to help ease the financial strain and give Ju’Lius the best chance at recovery. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward his medical care and future needs. Your generosity will not only support Ju’Lius’ healing—it will remind him that he has an entire community behind him, cheering him on. With faith, love, continuous prayers, and the strength of his village, we believe Ju’Lius will continue to fight and heal. Thank you for standing with us. Please keep Ju’Lius in your prayers and share this page to help spread his story. With gratitude, William Byers IV #13 #TeamJulius #Grateful

The 14-year-old suffered serious damage on one unfortunate play: three fractures in his neck, a concussion, and an incomplete spinal cord injury that has left both of his arms paralyzed, WDAF reported.

Thankfully, Byers is able to walk and is expected to be released from the hospital and begin rehab as early as this week, hoping to regain use of his arms at some point.

Byers reportedly has dreams of playing football at Missouri Western State University. In the blink of an eye life can change and now Byers’ family is focused on the dream of recovery and living a normal functioning life off the gridiron.

“Through it all, Ju’Lius continues to show remarkable strength and courage,” his father wrote on the GoFundMe. “He approaches each day with the same determination he once brought to football on and off the field, fighting to regain as much independence and mobility as possible. We couldn’t be prouder of his resilience.”

More than $40K has been raised for Ju’Lius’ medical care, with more money coming in. The football community is answering the call.