Ring-Thirsty Knicks Fans Embrace ‘Creepy’ Thumb Love Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson Have Because ‘We Don’t Judge The Methods, Just Track The Results’ 

The Knicks know how to turn a potentially great basketball moment into a freak show. Let’s just be honest. They did it last season when obnoxious fans basically rioted in the streets after advancing to the Eastern Conference Championship for the first time since 2000. There were even incidents of harassment outside MSG and other over-the-top behavior, only to lose to the Indiana Pacers with Reggie Miller in attendance and never make it to the NBA Finals.

RELATED: “Glad You Made It Out Of The Jungle Alive”: NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Offers To Fly Out Indiana Pacers Fan and NY Firefighter Who Was Followed By 100 Knicks Fans

Josh Hart Sticks Thumb In Jalen Brunson’s Buttocks During 2025 Emirates NBA Cup Championship Celebration Creating Viral Moment

So, when this new Knicks team with first-year head coach Mike Brown and one of the best starting 5’s in the game defeated Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Tuesday night to capture the first NBA Emirates Cup in franchise history, everyone was hoping the fans could temper their enthusiasm. Fortunately, the finals were in Las Vegas and not Manhattan, but Knicks guard Josh Hart found a way to make the entire situation uncomfortable.

NAH MAN THIS IS INSANE



Josh Hart shoved his thumb up Jalen Brunson’s butt during the Knicks’ NBA Cup trophy celebration 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/5A4g5nUxYP — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 17, 2025

He also helped the Knicks, himself and superstar Jalen Brunson go viral for something that happened on the court during the post-game celebration. As New York partied on the stage following its 124-113 victory at T-Mobile Arena and Karl Anthony Towns lifted the NBA Cup Trophy, Brunson turned to help his No. 2 by turning his backside towards his best buddy Hart.

For some reason, Hart then grabbed Jalen’s buttocks, poking his finger right in between Jalen’s cheeks. Brunson turned around in shock and gave Hart a look of shock. The moment instantly went viral and Hart, who signed a four-year, $81M extension with the Knicks in 2023, hopped on the X app to lighten the mood and claimed it was A.I.

(Screenshot/X Josh Hart)

NBA Fans React To Josh Hart Poking At Teammate Jalen Brunson’s Booty Cheeks

Fans understand that Hart and Brunson are like brothers, first playing together for two seasons at Villanova (2015-17) and winning a national championship.

If you’ve ever watched their “Roomates Show” podcast you know these guys clown around like they are still in college, despite Hart being married and father of twin boys Haze Dana Hart and Hendrix Aaron Hart who were born in May of 2023.Brunson is married to Ali Brunson, and they have a daughter named Jordyn James, born on July 31, 2024.

Some fans chalked it up to two friends horsing around and celebrating a great moment in their weird way. Others felt it was definitely weird, but also believe that the 30-year-old Hart was doing too much.

“Part of the culture,” one fan said, suggesting that it was innocent jock interaction. To which another replied, “Based on Jalen’s reaction I don’t think it was part of his, lol.” “Workplace harassment,” joked another fan on X. “How bromantic,” a third fan quipped. “Freaky ahh boy,” said one netizen. AYO!!! WTF is going in the NBA!? Josh Hart got some explaining to do and Brunson, too, for not swinging,” a disturbed fan said.

Jalen Brunsons reaction to Hart sticking the thumb up his ass has me weak pic.twitter.com/eeMod1BDhB — Tony Niehaus (@BigT44DFS) December 17, 2025

Some fans see a trend and don’t like it.

“When did this start becoming ok?,” one fan asked. I see kids in high school sports do this all the time to their teammates.” “I thought this was hilarious. Then I saw Hart’s face when he did it, and it immediately became creepy AF…,” another admitted on X.

Knicks Fans Want Results, Don’t Care About Thumb Pokes

Knicks fans could care less as their team is winning and proving to be among the elite clubs in the sport.

“Hey, we don’t judge the methods… we just track the results. And honestly? Whatever is happening in that locker room is working. That chemistry is paying out everywhere.”

It was an awkward moment, but not too unfamiliar to those who understand jock culture and the wacky brotherhood between Hart and Brunson.