‘Shot Him In The Back’: Pro Football Player Jordan Jones Cut Down In Cowardly Act As He Attempted To Protect Woman During Bar Fight

On Saturday, March 7, 28-year-old pro football player Jordan Jones was working security at a local bar when he was shot and killed as he attempted to breakup a fight between a man and a woman. According to 911 calls obtained by TMZ Sports, Jones had his life taken outside of the Saddle Bar in Acworth, Georgia, roughly 35 miles outside of Atlanta.

Per reports Jones was attempting to stop the alleged shooter Daniel Di Vonne Parsons from physically assaulting a woman. A caller at the scene of the incident told 911 dispatchers “The security guard tried to come out here and stop him.”

And unfortunately that cost him his life.

Former college football star Jordan Jones was tragically killed in Georgia while trying to break up a bar fight while working as security 💔🙏



He was just 28 🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/WB3GzqtA8v — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 9, 2026

Witnesses Call And Scramble To Save Jones

The caller detailed how things transpired at the scene of the senseless tragedy.

“He walked into his car and said, ‘You know you can’t be beating up girls, you gotta go,’ and then buddy got in his car, pulled out a gun and shot him in the back.”

The alleged shooter reportedly sped off in his Black BMW.

Another caller told emergency personnel that the shooter also vanished from scene and that Jones was hurt pretty badly.

“We need y’all here ASAP,” the caller screamed.

Sadly, Jones succumbed to his injuries from the shooting and died at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. The aforementioned Parsons has not only been arrested, but also charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

🕊️ Jordan Jones' heroic attempt to protect a woman who was being attacked was captured in a harrowing, newly released 911 audio — with a witness telling dispatchers the late pro football player tried to intervene before he was shot.



Audio: https://t.co/xFbOzm9TDi pic.twitter.com/Hvdwl1TRB0 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2026

Bar Manager And Arena League Mourn Jones Death

According to TMZ the manager of the bar held a candlelight vigil in honor of Jones, with his mom, family and friends in attendance.

The Indoor Football League released a statement on the matter:

“The Indoor Football League mourns the tragic passing of former All-IFL linebacker Jordan Jones. A talented player and respected competitor, Jordan left a lasting mark on the league and those who had the privilege of knowing him,“ the Indoor Football League posted on X. :Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates.”

Jones Was Set To Begin Season Soon

The former West Alabama star had quite the career there. He played five seasons, was named first-team All-Gulf South Conference in 2018, and in 2019 he racked up a team-leading 66 solo tackles. Jones’ hard work and dedication paid off he was named Indoor Football League first-team defense.

He was set to play for the Michigan Arsenal of the Indoor Football League.

Fans Chime In On Cowardly Murder Of Jordan Jones

“This is really so sad. Young niggas keep dying… 28 is too young, he was just trying to do the right thing and break up a fight,” a fan said. “Praying for his family tonight. May God surround them with comfort and peace during such a painful loss,” another fan said. “Trying to stop a fight and lost his life,truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace,” a fan quipped. “Broke up a fight. Got shot. Died. Jordan Jones tried to be the person we all say we’d be in that situation. He was. And it cost him everything. That’s the part that sits with you,” another fan mentioned. “Jordan Jones tried to save a life. That’s true heroism,” a fan said.

That one simple good-hearted gesture may have cost Jones his life, but his heroic efforts will leave a forever legacy.