High School Coach Gone Mad Pulls Player Off Field and Punches Him In The Head | When Will We Stop Taking “Tough Coaching” Too Far?

A high-school football coach has been relieved of his duties after a video has gone viral on social media of him punching a player after the player came to the sidelines.

Fox 13 News Tampa Bay reported that a Jesuit High School football assistant coach was fired after a video showed him punching a football player on the side of his helmet after the player ran off the field and onto the sidelines.



He further got into the player’s face and yelled at him for a while after he removed his helmet. The incident occurred during a game against the team’s rival, Tampa Catholic, and was caught on camera.

The football team is headed to the playoffs as well, so it looks like they will be missing a coach once the dust settles and the turn of events is processed by everyone.



While head coach Matt Thompson has yet to comment on the situation, school president Rev. Richard Hermes did issue a lengthy statement.

“I am writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred this past Friday night during the Jesuit home football game. Between plays on the field, one of our part-time assistant coaches struck a Jesuit player on the helmet as the player was coming off the field and onto the sideline. This behavior contradicts what the school stands for and is completely contrary to the expectation we have for coaches, moderators, and faculty members, who are to be role models for our students and mentors in their development as young men. We have reached out to the student, who was not injured in the incident, and to his family. We have met with the coach and informed him that he will no longer be coaching Jesuit football or assisting the school in any other capacity. The mission of Jesuit is to provide a Christian formation and education for our students. This requires that we maintain an environment for them that is safe, supportive, and conducive to their well-being and growth. This standard applies to all activities, inside and outside the classroom. We are reviewing our internal procedures and staff training to ensure that this standard is upheld by all Jesuit personnel, full-time and part-time. Thank you for your prayers and encouragement in helping us to better fulfill our mission.”

The video was posted on m the X platform by former NFL player Kevin Hobbs, who is currently a defensive coordinator for Tampa Bay Tech High.

“A coaches’ role extends beyond shaping young athletes into great football players; it’s about molding them into exceptional individuals within our society. You should NEVER reach a point where you find it necessary to engage in this. #shameful” Hobbs wrote on X in regards to the video he posted.

In regards to the player, #94 who was struck by the coach during the game, Hermes issued a statement to players and families that he personally reached out to the assaulted student and family and that the player wasn’t injured during the incident.