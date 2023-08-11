Jerry Stackhouse Thinks The NIL Portal Is A “Sh*t Show” Right Now With “Rogue Agents” Giving Misinformation

Jerry Stackhouse has a unique vantage point of the name, image, and likeness (NIL) era. The former two-time NBA All-Star and current head coach of Vanderbilt men’s basketball thinks the NIL era is a “sh*t show” with “rogue agents” spreading misinformation and some pushing Congress to step in. Still, Stackhouse feels politicians should avoid getting involved with the process.

“Anybody that tells you that they have the blueprint of what NIL should look like, walk away from them because they don’t know,” Stackhouse said on the “No Chill with Gil” podcast. “There’s still so much up in the air about how this thing will settle out. They’re trying to get Congress involved, which I think is not the way to go. “It should be something similar to the way the NBA operates with its players, where it should be collectively bargained. Where the players got to, at some point, should have some representation. If they never have any representation to speak on their behalf the things will always be lopsided…these kids deserve money.”

Stacks On Stacks

Stackhouse was named the men’s basketball program’s 28th head coach in 2019 and is now entering his fifth season with the team. He guided the Commodores to back-to-back winning seasons and NIT quarterfinals berths in 2022 and 2023, sent four student-athletes to the NBA, and coached two SEC Scholar Athletes of the Year in his first four seasons in Nashville.

"There are 60 guys gone from the league every year."@jerrystackhouse has always kept it real and continues to do so when talking to younger players. Full interview with @KingJosiah54 & Gilbert Arenas now on our YouTube pic.twitter.com/smzufWmJx3 — Fubo Sports (@fuboSports) August 3, 2023

Stackhouse made an immediate impact, as Vanderbilt was the only SEC program to improve its NET ranking in three consecutive seasons from 2019-22.

For the 2022-23 season, he earned SEC Co-Coach of the Year, so like many other coaches, he also understands the profound challenges of the NIL era.