Jeanie Buss Wants Delusional Lakers Fans, BS GMs And Haters To Stay Out Of Her DMs

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss clapped back at someone who got into her Twitter DM’s proposing fake trades that the team should consider. Buss said people are entitled to their opinions, but she doesn’t want them in her DMs. Seems like a reasonable request.

A Twitter user somehow hoped into Buss’ DMs and sent her the following:

“I’m in tears dawg Jeanie Buss replied to my dm’s and I was just thanking her & Pelinka for the trades that went down, be thankful lady”

I’m in tears dawg😭 Jeanie Buss replied to my dm’s and I was just thanking her & Pelinka for the trades that went down, be thankful lady pic.twitter.com/8auVtNMWca — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) February 20, 2023

To which Buss responded:

“Here is an example of the harassing messages. As I’ve said on this platform before, everyone is entitled to their opinion, so I am not arguing about that. It’s just that I don’t want my DM’s to be full of your pretend GM BS trade suggestions that’s all.”

Here is an example of the harassing messages. As I’ve said on this platform before, everyone is entitled to their opinion so I am not arguing about that. Its just that I don’t want my DM’s to be full of your pretend GM BS trade suggestions that’s all. pic.twitter.com/oaMLmeEUsG — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) February 20, 2023

Judging by the Twitter user’s handle, he is a LeBron James fan more than he is a Lakers fan. Getting into Buss’ DMs and then showing it publicly on the platform while mentioning Buss was clearly a clout chase.

This is the online world these days. With everyone being so easily connected and the access to famous people, at least online, seemingly easier than ever, this is where we stand.

People will do just about anything for their five minutes of fame to try and parlay it into something.

What of Jeanie Buss and the Lakers’ recent moves?

At the trade deadline Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka made some interesting acquisitions.

They acquired Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed. They moved on from Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant, and some draft capital.

The Lakers are more athletic and are a better shooting team than they were before the trade. Assuming LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, the team believes they are better equipped for a playoff push.

“It’s 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season,” James told The Athletic. “I’m going to figure out ways to make sure I’m available and on the floor for every single one of these 23 games.

Owner of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss is tired of fans, haters and fake general managers in her DMs with insults, congratulations and trade requests. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“I want to make a push to make the playoffs. I see myself not being kept out of the postseason two years straight. That’s not part of my DNA. We’re sitting here talking about the record, things of that nature, but I’m more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O’Brien Trophy. That’s just who I am. That’s what I am cut from.”

The Lakers are only a half game out of the play-in tournament with three teams to jump to secure a spot. So it’s easy to understand the optimism. But not only do the Lakers have to play well, but the teams they are chasing have to play poorly too.

James is still playing elite All-NBA level basketball and Davis was looking like an MVP earlier in the season before he got injured. Anything is possible.

But the Lakers being a serious playoff contender? Highly unlikely.