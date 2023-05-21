“Jarquez Exposed” | Auburn Suspends Multiple Students After Sex Tape Of One Of Its Players Leaked On Social Media At $5 Per View

The Auburn Tigers are entering a new era under first-year head coach Hugh Freeze. This following a pretty turbulent 21-game run under former head coach Brian Harsin, who was fired in October with records of 9-12 overall and 4-9 in the SEC.

In retrospect, Harsin, a successful coach at Boise State, never really fit the SEC and especially not a place where beating archrival Alabama is all that matters.

For Freeze, it’s an opportunity to revive his once promising career in the SEC, where he led the University of Mississippi Rebels to back-to-back wins over Alabama in 2014 and 2015.

But the former Liberty Flames coach likely didn’t expect to get off to the start off the field that his team is currently experiencing.



A sex-tape scandal is something no one wants to deal with, but especially when you’re Freeze, trying to rebuild your image after your transgressions at Ole Miss.

Auburn University announced Thursday it had handed down ‘Indefinite Suspensions’ around a ‘situation’ pertaining to violations of Athletic Department policies.



Sex Tape Leaked With Star Player Leads To Multiple Suspensions

As the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season with offseason workouts and eventual summer camp, they’re now dealing with multiple issues after a sex tape allegedly depicting star running back Jarquez Hunter was leaked on social media.



While the school hasn’t released the identities of the players suspended or if Hunter was one of them, either way it’s not a good look.

The school released a statement about the situation on Friday.

“We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously.”

“The appropriate offices are conducting a review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

The video titled “Jarquez Exposed” is said to show the aforementioned Hunter and a woman engaged in sexual activity. While it’s unknown who recorded it, at least one Twitter account was charging $5 to view it online.

Hunter Is Tigers’ Best Returning Offensive Player

With star tailback Tank Bigbsy off to the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hunter is the team’s best and most reliable offensive weapon.

In 2022, as a backup Hunter rushed for 668 yards and seven touchdowns, while boasting a gaudy 6.4 yards per carry average. He also showed his versatility in the passing game with 224 receiving yards and two more pay dirt touches.