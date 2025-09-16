The Jamaican track and field community is mourning due to the loss of a 15-year-old riding star in track and field. Taniesha Gayle, a promising sprinter and long jumper from Edwin Allen High School in Clarendon., collapsed during a training session on Sept. 13, 2025.

She received immediate assistance and emergency transport to Percy Junor Hospital, but unfortunately she could not be revived. Walking in the footsteps of so many legendary Jamaican track icons, “Tan Tan,” a she was known among her peers, was lauded as a future Olympic star who was already making waves on the national stage.

A Rising Star Gone Too Soon: High School Coach Has Never Had Death In 30 Years

As the 2025 World Athletic Championships in Tokyo, Japan take center stage in the track world, Gayle will never get a chance to see the fruits of her labor result in a spot at one of those premier events. The 15-year-old’s name began to grow after helping her school secure gold in the medley relay at Champs 2025, Jamaica’s elite high school athletics competition. She also led her team to gold at last March’s ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships.

The unexpected death of one of the island’s bright stars left classmates, teachers, coaches, and teammates devastated, according to reports. Principal Jermaine Harris has confirmed that the school deployed crisis response teams to support students and staff as they attempt to process the tragedy.

“We will be providing as much support to the track team and the coaching staff to help them with this loss. Coach Dyke is devastated. In his over 30 years of coaching he has never experienced this tragedy, so we will be there for them,” he told one publication in Jamaica.

What Happened To Taniesha Gayle?: How Did She Die?

Edwin Allen Head Coach Michael Dyke recalled the heart-shattering event, saying that Gayle had sat down during practice, but when instructed to resume, she failed to respond and later lost consciousness despite staff efforts.

Outpouring of Grief and Questions About Athlete Safety

The global sports community has been touched by the loss and messages of support and condolences and prayers outed in on social media platforms.

Track Alerts shared a tribute on Instagram, writing:

“Deep sorrow surrounds Edwin Allen High following the sudden passing of 15-year-old student-athlete, Taniesha Gayle. She collapsed during training and could not be revived. Taniesha’s talent and spirit shone brightly, helping her team capture gold in the medley relay at Champs 2025. We extend heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, teammates, and the wider Edwin Allen community. May her young soul rest in peace.”

Gayle is not the first young athlete to pass away while practicing in extreme heat conditions this year. She’s also one of many young athletes of perfect health, who have passed away unexpectedly or suffered heart attacks. Gayle’s death has raised concerns about the level of health and safety preventive measures that are taken in school sports. Others questioned whether certain young athletes like Gayle are being pushed beyond limits that are safe. and not being observed properly for potential dehydration and overexertion.

Fans Say Something Fishy About 15-Year-Old Taneisha Gayle’s Death

Some fans called for stricter requirements and more resources allocated towards ensuring that coaches and staff are properly trained in first aid, CPR, and AED (automated external defibrillator) use, to prevent anymore premature deaths in the future. Some of course, still blame the COVID vaccine.

If there is any silver lining in this sad story it’s that Gayle’s abbreviated life won’t be in vein. Her story is currently inspiring broader conversations about athlete health, safety protocols, and mental and physical support systems within Jamaica’s storied track and field culture.