“Where’s Your Water Gun? Ain’t Noone Scared Of You’: Devin Booker Has Suns Fans Thinking He’s Crashing Out After Ja Morant Beef In 41-Point Opening Night Loss

For the NBA fans that still think highly of Ja Morant, last night’s Portland Trail Blazers 124-83 opener victory against the Phoenix Suns was a positive sign. Not only did the team win by 41 points, but Devin Booker got clowned on social media for talking smack with the former Memphis Grizzlies star.

With the Suns down 17-0 with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter Morant and Suns star Devin Booker started jawing back and forth and had to be slightly separated by teammates and refs.

Phoenix Suns fans think All-Star guard Devin Booker has his priorities screwed up after he was trash-talking Portland Trailblazers guard Ja Morant while trailing 17-0 in the first quarter of a 124-83 loss on opening night of NBA season. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Certainly nothing wrong with a little NBA trash talking, but fans called out Booker for his audacity to be talking junk without having scored a point in the game.

Fans poured into the comments of a video clip of the incident that was re-posted by @KingsShowYoo on Twitter. The account posted a fake description of what the two players were arguing about and used Morant’s past discipline for gun-toting on social media as the brunt of the joke.

“Yeah? Where’s your water gun? Where’s your water gun? Ain’t no one scared of you” — Devin Booker and Ja Morant get into it on opening night”

RELATED: “Right On Time Prime” | Michael Irvin Compares Ja Morant To His Privileged Son Who Raps And “Grew Up In A Gated Community”

Fans came at Booker but also felt sorry for the talented All-Star who hasn’t seen much playoff success over his 11-year career, making the postseason in just five of those seasons.

“Booker just wasting his prime years with the suns man,” one sympathetic netizen commented.

Booker made one NBA Finals appearance in the 2020-21 season, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games after leading 2-0. The Suns haven’t been able to get back to the Finals or win at least 50 games since, and that includes a two-year stint with Kevin “Easy Money Sniper” Durant at the helm from 2023-2025.

“Down 0-17 and saying anything should be a crime,” one fan commented.

“That sh*t say 17-0?” one shocked fan asked.

“talking trash before you even score is delulu behavior but i respect the confidence who else thinks he’s about to crash?” one Suns fan wrote on X.

“Booker one of the biggest fake tough guys in the league,” quipped one NBA fan, who was not impressed by the jawing.

The fans kept piling on, as one netizen said:

“Devin booker acting all tuff in opening night and the team losing 0-17. This team will not even see nba cup!”

“The quarter damn near over and they yet to score, his priorities all wrong,” another agreed in the comments.

“Booker needs to figure out how to not get beat by 40,” one frustrated fan said on X. “ Scoreboard fool!

The high-scoring guard did have his defenders who refuted anyone thinking Booker was selling wolf tickets.

“Booker be wanting all the smoke,” one proud Suns fan said.

“Booker going down swinging,” another agreed. To which a third fan replied, “Booker never backs down from what I’ve seen.”

It’s only the first game of an 82-game regular season and Booker looks very frustrated with a Suns team that’s expected to finish near the bottom of the Western Conference. On the flip side, Morant is still Morant. He played with an edge and poured in 14 points, five rebounds and eight assists on 75 percent shooting alongside Damian Lillard in the opening-night win.