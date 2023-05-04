“It’s Not Something We Would Have Ever Imagined” | Texas A&M-Texarkana Baseball Player Matthew Delaney Still In ICU But Showing Improvement

Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball player Matthew Delaney showed up Saturday to play the team’s baseball game against the University of Houston-Victoria. As he stood by the bullpen, Delaney was struck by a stray bullet. Authorities say the bullet came from a nearby neighborhood shootout between two males, Demarco Banks, 20, and the other Kamauri Butler, age 17.

While the situation could’ve ended much worse, Delaney is still in ICU but is reportedly improving daily. He was hit in the chest, and his mom told reporters this about the very odd and frightening situation.

“He was where he was supposed to be, doing what he was supposed to be doing,” Amy Delaney said. “It’s not something that we would’ve ever imagined.”

Delaney is just happy to still have her son, but he’s got a very long way to go in his recovery.

Spoke to the mother of Matthew Delaney, the Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball player hit by a stray bullet. He remains in the ICU with partial paralysis in his left leg, a collapsed lung and broken vertebrae, and doctors are still unable to remove the bullet. https://t.co/RTwtfqCEcC — Dave Wilson (@dwil) May 2, 2023

Bullet Still Lodged, Causing Other Complications

Because the bullet is in a delicate place near the spine, removing it is much trickier and more dangerous than if it were somewhere else. Matthew also sustained two broken vertebrae as a result of the gunshot, plus partial partial paralysis on the left side of his body. His mom said the sensation is beginning to come back, but only when someone touches him.

On top of all that Delaney also suffered a collapsed lung, which is reportedly getting better.

“It’s slowing inflating,” she said. “Each day, that’s gotten a little better. He still does have a chest tube to try to drain some fluid off it.“

Delaney’s life could be forever changed because of the negligence and ignorance of others in a nearby neighborhood deciding to shoot at one another. And while both alleged shooters are in custody and will be charged to the full extent of the law, it’s sad that Delaney might never play the sport he loves again.

Delaney Has Received Outpouring Of Support

Since the senseless act, Delaney’s coaches and teammates have been right by his side, both day and night.

“They have been here every day, calling, coming in, the team, the staff,” she said. “Everyone has reached out. They’ve sent good to us. They have just been so supportive as a community. We’ve had three small businesses that have mad donations to Matthew that are just trying to help any way they can.”

Delaney’s mom also reiterated that they currently don’t know her son’s long-term prognosis, but he is getting the best care at the hospital in Texarkana.

“We’ve had people that we don’t even know offer their homes up because we needed a place to stay. The outpouring from the people here in Texarkana has just been amazing and we’re just so thankful.”

Prayers up for a full recovery for Matthew Delaney.