“It’s A Whole New Vibe” | Houston Texans Pro Bowl Tackle Laremy Tunsil Says First-Year Head Coach DeMeco Ryans Has Already Changed The Culture

After some really lean years in H-Town, the Houston Texans believe they have what it takes to turn things around.

The hiring of first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator the past couple of seasons, seems to be just what the franchise needs to resurrect itself from some trying times.

In the post-Deshaun Watson era the Texans have been bottom feeders who lacked leadership, which is something Ryans has now provided.

Per star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, Ryans has been as advertised and more, and he’s already changed the culture in Houston. Tunsil, the former Ole Miss Rebels star, recently raved about Ryan, who was drafted by the franchise in 2006 and won Defensive Rookie of the Year that same year.

Tunsil Talks Ryans, Stroud On “Pat McAfee Show”

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” last week, Tunsil spoke very highly of the job Ryans is doing and the change in culture he’s seeing since his arrival.

“It’s a whole new vibe, man. Coach DeMeco Ryans came in with that energy he brought from San Fran and just changed the whole vibe around the building, and that’s something that we needed, especially since these last three years we’ve been in a rut,” Tunsil said. “So, DeMeco comes in the building, he brought some new coaches, we’ve got some new player. Man, it’s just a whole new vibe that’s in that building. It feels great to be there.”

That’s a far cry from those Past three seasons where the Texans had David Culley and Lovie Smith replace former head coach Bill O’Brien. The two went a combined 7-26 as the Texans head coach for just one season a piece, further showing the instability of the franchise. They also dealt wit the Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations, which eventually led to their franchise QB being traded.

Ryans Will Turn The Reins Over To C.J. Stroud

Tunsil is the veteran of a young offensive line that will be asked to keep 2023 No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud upright. If they can do that tha Texans have some playmakers on the outside. When asked about what he sees in Stroud, Tunsil said this.

“He handles himself well. He came in the building with these unbelievable leadership skills, and he’s killing it, man. How I describe C.J: dawg. He’s a straight dawg. He comes in there ready to work, he handles the huddle perfectly and goes out there and balls, man. You’ve got to appreciate that, especially in a young quarterback like C.J.”

Ryans will look to the Tunsil/Stroud combo for years to come. The two are joined at the hip with Tunsil signing an extension that pays him $25 million per season, and Stroud under team control for five seasons.

These two are cornerstone players for the Texans under the Ryans regime.