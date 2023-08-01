“It Was Just Time To Take It Off” | Commanders Star Edge Rusher Chase Young Removes Knee Brace In Anticipation Of Bounce-Back 2023 Season

As the Washington Commanders continue preparations for the 2023 season, questions surround the return of Chase Young from injury. Will the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year return to the form that made him the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft?

Young hasn’t played since he tore his ACL during the 2021 season and missed all but the final three games of the 2022 season. Now in a contract year after the team declined his fifth-year option, Young is out to prove wrong the naysayers who said he was a flash in the pan.

In order to do so, Young, who’s strength was speed, explosion and power prior to the injury, says he’s finally fully healthy, and he once again feels that explosion that made him once considered a generational talent.

Young Ditches Protective Brace

Since the injury, Young has worn a big, bulky knee brace that was used to stabilize the knee and make him more comfortable. Well, last week Young rid of the brace and showed he’s back. In a post-practice interview, Young explained why he got rid of the brace.

“It was just time to take it off,” Young said. “I feel like myself; I feel good. … I’m feeling explosive.”

That sight and Chase’s movement was music to head coach Ron Rivera’s ears. And the fourth-year coach talked about it with reporters.

“You see the get-off,” Rivera said. “Last year he was hesitant, a little tentative. Last year it took awhile before he got out there, and now you see him completely moving around with more confidence, and you see him finishing as well.”

That’s huge for a Commanders defense that’s expected to be one of the league’s best. The unit will be asked to carry the team early in the season as the team sorts out its QB situation under first-year offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Goodbye knee brace!



Young Went Back To His Roots This Offseason

In an attempt to fine tune his pass rush skill set, Young spent a good portion of his offseason with his college position coach at Ohio State, the legendary Larry Johnson.

Johnson recruited Young to Columbus from DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland,, a suburb of Washington D.C.

Young says the work with Johnson was “invaluable.”

He even told reporters this about LJ Sr.

“Mr. Miyagi is what we call him,” Young said of Johnson with a laugh. “It was good to get in.”

Johnson’s track record of elite pass rushers as Ohio State position coach include Young, the Bosa brothers (Nick and Joey) and Bengals edge rusher Sam Hubbard. He also coached former Chiefs sack artist Tamba Hali at Penn State.