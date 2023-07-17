Is Rising American Tennis Player Chris Eubanks Teanna Trump’s Next Target? | Social Media Claims Presence Of Porn Star Fluffed Him To Wimbledon Quarterfinals

American tennis player Christopher Eubanks made an inspired run to the quarterfinals of this year’s Wimbledon Championships, and his star is on the rise. What was the key to his first ever quarterfinal run at a Grand Slam? Many are suspecting it was the presence of porn star Teanna Trump, and Eubanks just might be her next “target.”

@TeannaTrump has this man playing like vintage Federer at @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fzVmTkhLIK — Paul Crewe Burner (@FeedMeLocks) July 12, 2023

Did Eubanks Fly Trump To Wimbledon?

Based on Trump’s Instagram story she was clearly at Wimbledon during the fortnight, and it was clear that she was attended at least two of Eubanks’ matches. His second-round match against Australian Christopher O’Connell and the July 12 quarterfinal match against world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, which he lost in five tough sets to fall short of a semifinals matchup with 20-year-old No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the men’s final Sunday.

Now the question is was Trump in Eubanks’ player box and are they acquainted? Or was she just at Wimbledon and happened to attend his matches.

Trump knows how the internet works, and her stories are closeup videos of Eubanks on the screen and sometimes on the court. There is even a shot of the “player’s box.” But on the broadcast of Eubanks’ matches, his player’s box received a lot of screen time. You saw his good friend Coco Gauff, Gauff’s parents, and Eubanks’ coaches. Trump wasn’t in any of those live shots.

Many of Eubanks’ matches were on the outer courts, so the player’s boxes aren’t that big. If she was in it, surely we would have video evidence from the broadcast. Not just her curated IG Story.

Thank you for allowing to fulfill my childhood dream. Thank you to all the family, friends, and fans who reached out and showed support. Wimby 2023 will always have a special place in my heart 🫶🏾💚💜 pic.twitter.com/3xG5a38F8m — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) July 13, 2023

Eubanks Top-35 In The World

We’ll have to wait until the US Open to see if this Eubanks and Trump connection is a thing, a coincidence, or a concerted effort to target the rising star.

Wimbledon was Eubanks’ best result at a major and his biggest payday. The quarterfinal run earned him $430,000 and put his total earnings for the year over $1 million.

While that’s wonderful for him and he’s on the rise, it seems like a small-time target for Trump. Maybe she wants to catch him on the come-up?

When the ATP rankings debut this week, Eubanks will be inside the top 35 for the first time in his career. That means no more qualifiers for the Grand Slams and he has a shot of being seeded. Which means he won’t play any top-10 players in the early rounds.

Eubanks’ incredible run at the All England Club should set up a good summer hardcourt season and for the first time ever he will have external expectations. Advancing to the second week in two consecutive Grand Slams would be quite an accomplishment.