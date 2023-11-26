If Canelo Alvarez Doesn’t Fight “The Mexican Monster” David Benavidez Next His Legacy Will Be Tarnished For Ducking

Mexican boxing has a time-honored tradition of the best fighters fighting the best. That legacy is solidified by the careers of Julio Caesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, and many more, and in this era, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is the torchbearer.

However, last night, David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs), nicknamed “The Mexican Monster” by Mike Tyson, placed his name in the hat of Mexican fighters looking to uniquely impact the sport of boxing. Benavidez stopped the formerly undefeated two-weight-class world champion, Demetrius Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs), in six rounds to retain his WBC super middleweight title and make the hard case for a unification bout and undisputed fight against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

“I think I just solidified myself as a dominant force here,” Benavídez said. “I just reminded everyone who the real champion at 168 is. Who wants to see me versus Canelo? I’m going to be super middleweight champion of the world, three-time world champion. Now, just give me the fight that we all want to see. Who wants to see Benavídez versus Canelo?”

The Mexican Monster

The ending came after Andrade’s trainer wouldn’t let “Boo Boo” leave the corner to start the seventh round. Andrade was the first southpaw Benavídez had fought in seven years, but he proved no real challenge for the Arizona contender. Just one look at the defensive technician Andrade’s bloodied and pounded face showed why Benavidez is the scariest fighter in the super middleweight division not named Canelo.

Benavídez’s power grew more potent as the fight continued, with Andrade holding his own in the opening rounds. However, Benavídez broke down his 35-year-old opponent with ease. Andrade slowed down in the third, allowing Benavídez to unload his brand of destructive, compact punches before the knockdown turned the tide in Benavídez’s favor. A looping right hand from Benavídez to the side of the head dropped Andrade for the third time in his career with seconds left in the fourth round.

Andrade crumpled to the canvas and rose on shaky legs to survive the round. Andrade’s right eye started to close midway through the fifth round from a right uppercut and an assortment of short, stinging punches.

Don’t Duck History

Now all eyes are on Canelo Alvarez, who has one fight left on his contract with Premier Boxing Champions. In June 2023, it was announced that Canelo signed a lucrative agreement exceeding 100 million dollars for three fights with Premier Boxing Champions. He fought Jermell Charlo in a lopsided win in September 2023 and now has remaining dates in May and September next year.

Those can set up a potential WBC mandatory against David Benavidez and a possible rematch. Suppose the fight is a total lopsided victory for Canelo. In that case, you have Jermall Charlo, who was victorious against Jose Benvidez, Jr., as an alternate to a potential future David Benavidez rematch.

Either way, if Canelo doesn’t see “The Mexican Monster” his legacy will come under question by the fans and the country of Mexico, as Benavidez has made the case as the rightful challenger to both unify the WBC straps and fight for undisputed.