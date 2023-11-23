Watch MLB Hall of Famer And Japanese Legend Ichiro Suzuki Get Struck Out On Three Pitches By 15-Year-Old High School Girl

Remember that time when a 53-year-old Michael Jordan pulled up to the Hornets practice and cooked his own players?

Ichiro Suzuki, a 50-year-old baseball legend did his imitation of that when he pulled up to a high-school all-star baseball game and schooled his opponents.

The Difference?

The team Suzuki cooked was a high-school girls all-star team that Ichiro absolutely dominated.

According to “Talkin’ Baseball,” Suzuki pitched a shutout against the girls, throwing 116 pitches, his fastest reaching 86 mph, while also going 2-for-5 with a double.

15-Year-old Female Pitcher Strikes Out Japanese Legend

There was a shining moment for one of the high-school participants, who lived a dream by striking out the Hall of Famer on three pitches. It was an amazing moment for the young lady and one of those unforgettable lifetime accomplishments, especially considering how revered Ichiro is in Japan.

Ichiro Still Loves the Game Of Baseball

It’s clear Ichiro is still very passionate about the game of baseball despite retiring from the game four years ago, which is why he still had a mission to dominate regardless of who he played. His lasting passion for the game and his status as a sports icon fuels his participation in plenty of events to help spread the game of baseball, especially in his home country of Japan.

A few short weeks ago Ichiro made an appearance at a high school in order to give out some advice and free game to the students looking to get better. Ichiro wowed his audience of inspiring players with a home run that smashed into a school window. The school took that window and turned it into a souvenir for Ichiro.

But more recently Ichiro and a few former pros, namely Daisuke Matsuzaka, took on the aforementioned girls All-Star team in Ichiro’s annual All-Star game at the Tokyo Dome. Here at this event Ichiro showed no mercy, and also put on a display of what he’s capable of at 50 years old.

On top of the 4-0 victory that Ichiro secured, the former Mariners legend allowed only five hits and two walks, and he struck out nine batters en route to the win.

“Personally, I’m glad that it was a hit. I was so happy,” Ichiro told reporters after the game. “I’ve had some decent hits as a professional, so I was frustrated. I set a goal of one as a batter no matter what. I’m so happy.”

Ichiro Leads Japan’s Continued Elevation In Baseball World

Just in case you thought Ichiro was trying to show off one time, he takes pride in consistently showing up to his games and dominating every chance he gets. Take for instance a game back in 2021, where Ichiro struck out 17 hitters after throwing 147 pitches.

But it’s all for the growth and development of baseball in Japan. According to MLB.com, Japan’s women’s baseball team is rated number one ahead of next year’s Women’s Baseball World Cup finals.

Ichiro is still doing all he can to not only elevate the game of baseball in Japan, but expand it to other territories, and if he has to put a few high schoolers to shame in the process, so be it.