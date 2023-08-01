“I Wouldn’t Call It A Rivalry, A Rivalry Is Competitive” | Former Kansas City Chiefs Star Frank Clark Says Pump The Brakes On Denver Broncos Being In Same Class As His Former Team

Former Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark is now a member of the Denver Broncos. The two-time Super Bowl champion wasted no time setting the record straight on whether his new and former team are rivals. In an interview with Broncos TV the former Michigan Wolverines standout was blunt about where the former rivalry now stands.

With the Chiefs dominating the matchups since reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes got the reins in K.C., Clark sounded like he knows the Broncos must win sometimes for it to be called a rivalry.

Frank Clark is now a member of the #broncos. So what does he think about the rivalry with the #chiefs, which historically has been great, during this current 15 game losing streak Denver has to the KC? pic.twitter.com/tDWNxRwiZc — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 29, 2023

Clark Says Pump Brakes On Rivalry Talk

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry,” Clark said. “In a rivalry, it’s competitive. … I’m on the Broncos now, and I’ve been on the other side and we didn’t call it a rivalry then. I’m on the Broncos now. Until we become competitive enough, we have to beat that team. We have to win our division. We have to do a few things. It’s not just about the Chiefs. It’s things we have to do here. We have to get our own ball together here in order for us to go out and compete for us to become one of those factors.”

Clark has a point, since 2015, the Chiefs have reeled off 15 straight victories over the Broncos. That includes 11-0 with Mahomes under center. So, one could see why K.C. does consider it a rivalry, because over the past seven seasons it’s been about as one-sided as a matchup can be.

In Clark, the Broncos are getting a guy who brings energy and relentless play. His 58.5 sacks in the regular season are a testament to that. But it’s his career 13.5 sacks (third all-time) in the postseason that the Broncos wanna see him add to.

Do you agree with Frank Clark's comments, referring to the Broncos' 15-game losing streak to the Chiefs?? pic.twitter.com/0O7j6Glr9c — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) August 1, 2023

Broncos Hope Sean Payton Can Change That Ugly Trend

Following the 15-game Nathaniel Hackett debacle, the Broncos went and hired former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton in hopes that he can turn around a once proud franchise, one that hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning’s final season in 2015.

Payton has also been tasked with fixing Russell Wilson, who struggled to the worst season of his career in 2022, his first in the Mile High City.

Payton has a track record with QBs and changing cultures. He did so upon his arrival in New Orleans in 2006. Broncos ownership hopes he can do the same for them.