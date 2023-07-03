Tampa Bay Buccaneers Star WR Mike Evans Thinks He Can Surpass Jerry Rice’s Consecutive 1,000-Yard Season Record Because He’s “One of One” | Jerry Rice Jr. Says Slow Ya’ Roll

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is recognized as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. Last year, the former Texas A&M Aggies star accomplished a feat that not even the great Jerry Rice, who’s universally recognized as the greatest wide receiver to play the game could attain.

Evans became the first player in league history to begin his career with nine consecutive seasons of at least 1000 yards receiving.

Heading into his 10th NFL season with the Bucs, Evans looks to move closer to one of Rice’s many NFL records. Rice currently holds the record for consecutive 1000-yard seasons with 11, and Evans is hot on his trail.

Being mentioned in the same sentence as Rice is an honor, so imagine tying or surpassing the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Mike Evans is coming for Jerry Rice’s 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons record. #NFL pic.twitter.com/nwdutCEu25 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 1, 2023

Evans Says Passing Rice Does Cross His Mind

It’s not every day you have the opportunity to surpass a legend, and that’s what Evans is hoping to do over the next couple of seasons.

During an interview at his annual youth football camp, Evans opened up about the possibility.

“I think about it,” Evans admitted. “It’s right there, so I’m definitely going to try to get that. I’m already one of one right now. I hope I can pass the great Jerry Rice and his record. Obviously, nobody will ever surpass his overall records — probably ever. But having that 1000-yard streak would be cool.”

Evans is optimistic on his chances, and he should be, considering the success he’s had in his nine-year career.

But Jerry Rice Jr., took to Twitter on Sunday to say this:

There’s no receiver in the league that I see and be like yup he has a chance to be better than my dad — Jerry Rice Jr (@Flash80jr) July 2, 2023

And we all can agree that he’s more than correct.

Eras Play A Role, In Defining Records Being Broken

When records are broken nowadays you have to look at the way football is played versus in the past. In a league that was once 62 percent run and 38 percent pass, Rice did things never thought of. In his career, Rice has the most receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895) receiving touchdowns (197), total touchdowns (208).

And he did the bulk of this while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, where his two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Joe Montana and Steve Young, had one 4000-yard passing season between them.

Evans, for all his greatness, plays in an era where teams pass the football 55 percent of the time and only run it 45 percent, therefore allowing many more opportunities for receivers to pad their stats.

Evans’ Run To Record Will Face QB Challenge

With the retirement of Tom Brady after last season, the Bucs will now turn to former 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who’s now on his fourth team heading into just his sixth season.

He’s competing against journeyman Kyle Trask.

Not exactly the best of both worlds for Evans to succeed.