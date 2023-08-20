“I Don’t Think You Chase Titles” | NBA Legend John Stockton Is The Latest To Call Out “Super Teams”

The NBA era of forming “super teams” isn’t sitting too well with many of the hardwood legends. Those guys were use to getting it from the mud, and not running to team up with other superstars. They enjoyed the competitive battles against their peers and would rather win without multiple stars on their respective teams.

Nowadays players are more than comfortable with forming super teams in an effort to win titles.

NBA legend John Stockton, the NBA’s all-time assists and steals leader, is the latest to call out superstars for teaming up. Stockton also seemingly called out LeBron James for joining the Miami Heat in 2010, teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form “The Heatles.”

Stockton Says Chasing Titles Ain’t It

During a recent interview with Gonzaga Nation, Stockton had this to say about today’s “buddy ball” era.

“I don’t think you chase titles. I think you go to work every day. However, the landscape has changed too. I think where I have issues is in trying to manipulate the environment. You’re on the phone with, you and I the phone, ‘Hey, who can we get here and do this.’”

“LeBron could have won a championship in Cleveland,” Stockton said. “I mean he was this close the first year, and then he rips the jersey off and can’t wait to go. And so would it have happened for him if he didn’t switch? I don’t know. Great player, but we would have been looking at him differently if he hadn’t, probably.”

Other NBA Legends Have Called Out Super Teams

Stockton definitely isn’t alone when it comes to his feelings about players joining forces to create these “Super Teams.” In fact, Michael Jordan once told NBC in an interview after LeBron joined the Miami Heat, “There’s no way I would have called up Larry and called up Magic and said ‘Hey let’s get together and play on one team.’”

Jordan’s sentiments were followed up by Julius Erving, aka Dr. J, who over the last few months has left James off his all-time top ten lists. He also took a swipe at Kevin Durant for joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, and then formulating another super team in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

It’s safe to say that the older players just aren’t fans of taking the easy way.