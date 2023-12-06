Guess Who’s Hot? Hoop Star Darryn Peterson Gets Adidas’ First High School NIL Bag and Fanatics Trading Card Deal A Week Later

The world of athletics has changed dramatically since 2021, when it became legal for college athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness (NIL).

In many ways it’s now become a pay-for-play era as pertains to the top-ranked players in each class. Just like in football, where landing a top QB recruit reportedly cost schools in the neighborhood of $million to $2 million dollars, landing a prized guard on the hardwood is no cheap feat either.

Darryl Peterson Makes History With Adidas

Just last week, 2025 No. 3 overall recruit in the ESPN 60, Darryn Peterson of Huntington Prep School in Huntington, West Virginia, became the first high school athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with shoe and apparel giant Adidas.

That’s no coincidence, as it’s well-documented that Adidas will do their due diligence to get Peterson — who’s highly sought after — to sign with an Adidas school.

The dynamic 6-foot-5 bucket-getter said, “I’m extremely proud to join an elite group of athletes with Adidas. I look forward to working with the team as I embark on this pivotal moment in my life.”



Peterson Adds Fanatics To NIL Bag

Adding to his already impressive NIL bag, Peterson recently signed a multimillion-dollar NIL with the former sports apparel giant Fanatics. The deal makes him the youngest athlete to have a deal with a trading card company.

Not bad for a 16-year-old with two years of high school left, who is also excited for his family.

In a statement release, an elated Peterson is thinking about what it means for those in his village.

“This is great, not only for me, but for my family,” Peterson said. “I’m excited that Fanatics believed in me enough to make me the first junior to sign. I’m even more excited to be a part of the Fanatics family.”

Fanatics Expands Empire

In 2022 Fanatics added the trading card giant Topps to its arsenal in a deal that was somewhere in the $500 million range.

Since then they’ve added some huge brands to the roster, landing Carolina Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young and WNBA star Aliyah Boston while both were still in college.





Why Peterson?

USC freshman basketball star Bronny James has the highest NIL valuation of any college athlete at $6.1 million.

Internet sensation Mikey Williams, who recently reached a plea deal on a firearm charge, still hasn’t been cleared to join his teammates at Memphis but nevertheless holds a $3.3 million NIL valuation.



Peterson, averaged nearly 32 points and ten rebounds per game for Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy last season.



Peterson Was A Star For Team USA Under-16

Last summer he helped the Team USA under-16 win the gold medal in the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico, averaging 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Peterson’s flair for the dramatic likely played a role in the hefty NIL deals. In August he transferred to Huntington Prep for his junior season.

It also doesn’t hurt to have 19 offers, including some of the biggest programs in the sport like Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Indiana and UCLA to name a few.