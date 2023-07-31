“He Should Go To Chicago Where They Got A Young Quarterback” | Former Giants WR Victor Cruz Believes RB Saquon Barkley Should Go To Bears After 2023 Season

The NFL running back market is in shambles, and all around the league there is no optimism that it’s gonna change anytime soon. The fallout starts with last season’s leading rusher Josh Jacobs having no intentions on playing on a team franchise tag with the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

As recently as this week Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade after owner Jim Irsay told him he has no intentions on granting Taylor a new contract as of now despite Taylor heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

Then there’s New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who did sign his franchise tender last Tuesday, just one day before the team opened camp. Barkley, only did so after $2 million in incentives were added to the deal, raising the possible value from $9 million to $11 million. Even with Barkley’s signing and playing this season, the team can still apply the tag to him again next season if they fail to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

That caused former Giants legend and Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Victor Cruz to recently speak out on it.

Cruz Wants Barkley To Play For Bears

During a recent appearance on “The Carton Show,” Cruz, aka “King of the Salsa,” believes Barkley should look to head to the Midwest after the 2023 season.

“I have a problem with all of it,” Cruz bluntly stated. “There’s nothing about this deal that secures Saquon for the long term. He’s one of those special ones, those special ones who can catch it out the backfield and do things that are above the X’s and Os’. So not getting the type of money he deserves hurts the market.“

“But after this year, the Giants are going to franchise him again. It’s going to be the same song. And so, he should go to Chicago where they have a young quarterback,” Cruz said.

“They don’t have to pay for a couple of years. They got D.J. Moore as a receiver. Insert Saquon Barkley as a running back,” Cruz said.

Cruz is referring to QB Justin Fields, who’s under his rookie deal for the next two seasons at least.

Saquon going above and beyond for this fan 😅



Would Bears Be Willing To Up The First-Round Picks To Trade For Barkley?

That sounds like a great move, but would a rebuilding Bears team be willing to trade two first-round picks for Barkley?

Because that’s what it’s gonna take. Is any running back worth that in today’s NFL?

Probably not, but a trio of Fields, Barkley and Moore sure does sound intriguing and very promising.