Good News For LA Clippers Fans? | Head Coach Tyronn Lue Sets A New Path For Russell Westbrook As Official “Leader” Of The Clippers

When you think Los Angeles Clippers the first two names that immediately come to mind are their stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But head coach Tyronn Lue says there’s another player who’s actually their leader, and someone he trust to the fullest. The always loquacious Gilbert Arenas said last week he talked the NBA championship-winning coach spoke extremely highly of “Russ Brook.”

Arenas says he asked Lue why didn’t they pay Russ more for the 2023-24 season.

“I talked to Tyronn Lue, and I said, ‘Man, why did my man’s get no money?’ Talking about Westbrook. I said, ‘Let that man get a lil money, man,’” Arenas said on his “Gil’s Arena” podcast last week.

Ty Lue: «Russell Westbrook is our leader and he will push us forward» 👀🔥 [Via Gilbert Arenas]pic.twitter.com/vTjBRzouRC — Beastbrook (@Beastbr00k0) August 6, 2023

Lue Gives Honest And Straightforward Answer While Also Praising Russ

Arenas was making light of Russ, a superstar-caliber player for many years signing for just $7.8 million over two years to stay with the team. While Russ isn’t the player he once was, he’s still very good, and that’s not much money, but Arenas says Lue explained why he still signed.

“He said, ‘We gave him everything we had. He didn’t wanna go nowhere. And we are glad he didn’t. Because we’ve never had a leader and he’s our leader.’

“Think about the perception around Westbrook, and Tyronn Lue said we finally have a leader on our team to push us forward.”

That says a lot about the leadership or lack thereof of both Leonard, who’s a two-time NBA Finals MVP, and George, a perennial All-Star in his own right. Leonard has never been vocal and George even called himself a sidekick to Leonard.

Stephen Jackson on Russell Westbrook: "He don't know me like that but I'll die for Russ."



Ty Lue: "I love Russ. From Day 1. What he did for our season, he saved us. PG goes down & he went to another level. I can be real with him, he can be real with him."



(via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/Pk5oSE9Rlj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 26, 2023

Westbrook Saved Clippers’ Season?

Westbrook was good from the time he signed with the Clippers in late February. He even averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks in a tough, hard-fought five-game playoff series with the Suns without Leonard or George.

During an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast last month, Lue credited Russ with saving the Clippers’ season. He also expressed his love and respect for Russ.

“I love him; we got a great relationship. I can be real with him; he can be real him. All he wants is the truth,” Lue added.

Yes, Westbrook saved their season, and he’s a huge piece going forward, but the Clippers won’t win anything without a fully healthy Leonard and George.