N.C.State Head Coach Dave Doeren Claps Back At Former NFL WR Steve Smith For Disrespecting His Team

On Saturday the North Carolina State Wolfpack football team defeated the Clemson Tigers for just the second time in the past ten meetings. The win came on a day when former Carolina Panthers and Utah Utes legend Steve Smith Sr. just happened to be the celebrity guest pick selector on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Despite the Tigers having a down year (4-4), Smith Sr. still chose Dabo Swinney’s guys to go into raucous Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, and leave victorious. That didn’t happen, and let’s just say Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren made sure to clap back at Smith for his pick and the subtle jab he took at the Wolfpack football program.





Smith Fires Insult, Doeren Says Checkmate

During the game-picking segment, Smith was pretty confident in saying he believed the Tigers would handle their business. But it’s what he said that rubbed Doeren the wrong way.

“Clemson has been struggling,” Smith said. “They’re not the Clemson that we’ve loved over the years. But, N.C. State, unfortunately, they’re waiting for basketball to start.”

Somehow Doeren got word of Smith’s comments, and the fiery head coach clapped back during his postgame interview.

“Tell Steve Smith in the studio — this ain’t a basketball school. He can kiss my a**.”

Smith is way off. N.C. State isn’t really considered a basketball or football school. While solid in both and despite having a ton of success over the years on the hardwood, it’s never been known solely as a basketball school.





Smith Keeps Something Going

It’s nothing for Smith to stir the pot, the very loquacious and hard-nosed former wideout has been involved in a few verbal spats since he picked up the mic and began doing analyst work.

A few weeks ago he had a back-and-forth with Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy where he mentioned he wouldn’t trade for Jeudy if he were a GM. He even called the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner at Alabama a tier-three wide receiver. Jeudy fired back, letting Smith know he didn’t really care what he or anyone thought of him.

Smith has since apologized and moved on, but he was up to his old tricks on Saturday, and Doeren wasn’t going for it.