‘Lines Crossed, Bro-Code Crossed’: Gregg Popovich Gets Caught In Social Media Blame Game As 77-Year-Old Marries Ex-Wife of His Longtime Spurs Assistant Mike Budenholzer  

Gregg Popovich has taken the next step in his rehabilitation as he continues to recover from a mild stroke suffered before a 2024 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Frost Bank Center. The stroke ultimately forced the five-time NBA champion head coach to step away from the sidelines. After stepping out of the public eye to undergo rehab, Popovich resurfaced in 2025 when Mitch Johnson was officially named his replacement.

In April, Popovich made a rare appearance at a Spurs practice, sparking widespread fan reaction after a viral video showed the veteran head coach walking with an unsteady gait as he continued his recovery.

Legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, 77, married the ex-wife of his longtime assistant coach and friend Mike Budenholzer on September 16. Fans had plenty to say on social media. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

At 77, his health struggles are visibly apparent, but his personal life hasn’t slowed down. He continues to seek a partner for his golden years, seemingly unbothered by potential public fallout over his loyalties.

Pop Marries Ex-Wife of Former Assistant Mike Budenholzer Popovich is officially off the market. The legendary head coach married Mary Barth Budenholzer on Sept. 16 in Texas, according to marriage filings in Bexar County. Mary is the former wife of Popovich’s longtime assistant, Mike Budenholzer, who won four NBA championships alongside him in San Antonio before the couple divorced in 2016. Popovich retired from coaching the Spurs in 2025.

Mike Budenholzer spent nearly 20 years on Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, working his way up from video coordinator to top assistant before taking over the Atlanta Hawks in 2013.

While the news turned heads around the league, those close to the Spurs weren’t caught off guard — Popovich and Mary were seen attending games together throughout last season.

Social media reaction was swift and divided. While many fans congratulated Popovich on his marriage, others voiced criticism online over the personal dynamics. Some critics questioned his character, while others speculated on his wife’s motives, pointing to the estimated $200 million the Hall of Fame coach earned throughout his career.

“I get she’s been divorced for 10 years, but buddy knew her ex husband and worked with him for decades. Surely has to be a line somewhere??,” one fan said.

“A lot of you dudes in the replies need to be kept away from your buddies wives,” one netizen warned.

“Wow, marries his loyal longtime assistant coaches ex-wife. Lines crossed, bro-code crossed.

“Shame on that woman. He’s been recovering from a stroke and isn’t all there anymore. Wonder why she wants to marry him,” one skeptical user commented on X.

“Also, he has two adult children who probably lost multiple millions in inheritance because this woman married him a couple years before he dies. But it’s love, right?

“Stroke at 75+ frequently unmasks or accelerates underlying vascular dementia or causes sudden loss of independence (activities of daily living),” said one skeptical netizen.

Pop had plenty of support to push back against the critics in the comments.

“Wow so are we acting like Pop has Alzheimer’s now??????”

“He can’t remarry????” one user commented.

Must Be The Money?

Popovich married his first wife, Erin, in 1976. The couple remained together for 41 years until her death in April 2018. They have two children, Micky and Jill.

In July 2023, the Hall of Fame coach signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension paying $16 million annually. After stepping down as head coach of the Spurs in May 2025, he transitioned full-time into his role as president of basketball operations. Over his career, Popovich coached all-time greats including Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, while expanding his personal portfolio through real estate and private business investments.

What About Mike?

Mike Budenholzer has since moved on to new relationship endeavors, according to TMZ. His head coaching career included leading the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks —where he won an NBA championship in 2021 — before serving as head coach of the Phoenix Suns through the 2024–2025 season.

While observers have noted the 15-year age gap between the Popovich, 77, and Mary, 62, colleagues and fans express hope that the marriage brings Popovich continued stability and companionship as he maintains his daily rehabilitation and health regimen.